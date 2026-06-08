Dubai, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, announced that its Private Banking division has been recognised as ‘Middle East’s Best for Client Service’ at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026.

This prestigious recognition highlights the bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional service driven by robust advisory, 24/7 banking support and a digitally empowered experience to its High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWI), family offices and institutions.

Emirates Islamic’s Private Banking division has demonstrated remarkable growth over the last two years, with its assets under management seeing a nearly 94% increase in the same period. This growth is a direct reflection of the deep trust clients place in the bank’s ability to deliver solutions aligned with their complex financial requirements. The bank’s financing portfolio has also seen significant expansion, doubling in just over two years.

Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Islamic, commented: “We are honoured to be recognised by Euromoney for Client Service, a regional award that reflects our constant commitment to delivering best in class wealth management solutions to our Private Banking clients. At Emirates Islamic, innovation is embedded in how we serve, through forward thinking wealth strategies, relationship led advisory and intuitive digital solutions that meet our clients’ evolving needs.”

Mohamed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking & Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “This award is an endorsement of our unwavering commitment to excellence in customer service. We place our clients at the heart of everything we do - consistently delivering personalised, trusted and high-quality experiences that reflect their evolving needs. I am immensely proud of our teams, whose dedication, professionalism and client-first mindset continue to set new benchmarks in Private Banking excellence.”

Emirates Islamic continues to expand its Private Banking proposition with a focus on regional expansion and innovation, providing customers with diversified products and services.

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC (Emirates Islamic) is the Islamic banking arm of the Emirates NBD Group and is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 39 branches and 231 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. The Bank won the “Islamic Retail Bank of the Year – Middle East” and “Most Innovative Murabaha” awards at the prestigious The Banker’s Islamic Banking Awards 2025. Additionally, the bank was named ‘Best Islamic Corporate Bank in the World’ and ‘Best Islamic Financial Institution in the UAE’ at the Global Finance - Best Islamic Financial Institutions Awards 2025. Emirates Islamic was also awarded the prestigious title of ‘The World’s Best Islamic Digital Bank’ at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2025.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions. For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

Media Contacts:

Amina Al Zarooni

Media Relations Manager, Emirates Islamic

Email: AminaAlZarooni@emiratesislamic.ae

Burson

Email: emiratesislamic@bursonglobal.com