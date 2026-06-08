Latest cohort graduation marks another milestone in Marriott’s commitment to nurturing and advancing local talent across the Kingdom

Riyadh – Marriott International proudly celebrated the graduation of more than 40 participants as part of its Tahseen leadership programme in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company also welcomed more than 50 aspiring hospitality leaders as part of the programme’s new cohort as it continues to support the growth and development of local talent across the Kingdom.

Developed in partnership with Cornell University in 2017, the Tahseen programme delivers a highly individualised 12-month curriculum that combines operational experience with leadership development and practical learning across different hotel departments. The programme continues to play a key role in preparing future hospitality leaders while supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambitions and the continued growth of the tourism sector.

“Tahseen continues to reflect Marriott International’s commitment to investing in local talent and creating meaningful career pathways for future hospitality leaders in Saudi Arabia,” said Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Africa, Luxury, Europe Middle East & Africa and Global Leader, Design Hotels, Marriott International. “We are proud to see the programme continue to grow year after year, empowering participants with the skills, experience and leadership capabilities needed to thrive in the industry.”

Now spanning eight cohorts since its launch, Tahseen has welcomed nearly 320 participants.As of 2026, nearly 70 per cent of Tahseen graduates have moved into leadership positions across Marriott's properties in the Kingdom, contributing to operational excellence while shaping the future of hospitality in Saudi Arabia. The company has recorded over 300 promotions across graduates from Tahseen, demonstrating the programme’s continued impact on career development. The latest graduating cohort also reflected the programme’s continued focus on diversity and inclusion, with women representing 55% of graduates. Since the programme’s inception, female participation across Tahseen has reached 44%.

Reflecting on his journey as a 2026 Tahseen Graduate, Yazan Bakheet, F&B Supervisor at The Ritz-Carlton Jeddah, said: “Tahseen has been an incredibly valuable experience, giving me the opportunity to strengthen my leadership mindset, enhance my professional capabilities, and support my growth both personally and professionally.”

The Tahseen programme falls under Marriott International’s Sustainability and Social Impact platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, which guides how the company creates positive and sustainable impact wherever it operates. One of Serve 360’s key priorities is Empower Through Opportunity, with Tahseen serving as a strong example of this commitment in action.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with over 9,900 properties in 146 countries and territories, as of March 31, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.