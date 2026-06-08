DUBAI, UAE — Ghassan Aboud Holding, a diversified conglomerate with a track record of over 32 years in the UAE and deep roots across the automotive, retail, logistics, hospitality, and digital commerce sectors, has deployed an end-to-end SAP cloud solution across its retail and food-related businesses, as part of its broader strategy to build a more connected and data-driven retail and food ecosystem. The implementation brings together Grandiose Supermarkets with the group’s manufacturing and catering operations on a unified digital platform, enabling faster response to demand, improved product availability, and a more consistent customer experience across all touchpoints.

Delivered in just eight months, the implementation includes SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition and spans more than 50 Grandiose branches alongside the group’s adjacent retail and food businesses. For an organization operating across multiple business models and managing high volumes of daily transactions, this represents a notably accelerated timeline, reflecting both the complexity of integrating operations end to end and the group’s focus on modernizing its core systems at pace.

Olivier Leblan, Group Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Ghassan Aboud Holding said: “What this transformation changes for us is how we operate on a daily basis. We now have the ability to see, decide, and act across our businesses in real time, from store shelves to production lines. That level of coordination allows us to reduce inefficiencies, improve availability, and ultimately deliver a better experience to our customers.”

The deployment reflects the increasing importance of integrated operations in the retail and food sector, where forecasting, availability, pricing, and production are closely interdependent. By bringing point-of-sale data, inventory, finance, and planning into a unified environment, the group is enhancing real-time visibility, reducing food waste and out-of-stock situations, and strengthening margin control across categories and channels.

The environment also incorporates SAP Datasphere to integrate SAP and non-SAP data sources, alongside SAP Business AI and additional AI-driven use cases designed to enhance demand forecasting, automate routine processes, and generate deeper insights across supply chain and customer behavior. Together, these capabilities strengthen the group’s ability to make faster, more informed decisions across its operations.

“Organizations operating across interconnected business models need systems that can keep pace with both scale and operational complexity,” said Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director, SAP UAE. “With this deployment, Ghassan Aboud Holding has established a more unified platform across its retail and food ecosystem, enabling real-time visibility, stronger coordination between retail, manufacturing, and catering operations, and the ability to embed AI into everyday decision-making. As agentic AI begins to support more autonomous and adaptive processes, this kind of connected foundation becomes essential to turning insight into action at scale.”

By consolidating its technology landscape, Ghassan Aboud Holding now benefits from a single source of truth across its core operations, reducing manual reconciliation between front-end and back-end systems and improving consistency in reporting and control. This is particularly important in environments where incremental improvements in forecasting, replenishment, or pricing can have a direct impact on profitability and customer experience.

“Delivering an implementation of this breadth in such a short timeframe required close collaboration and a clear focus on business outcomes,” said Mohammed Abdul Khadeer, SAP Practice Head at Arete Global, UAE. “The result is a platform that supports more agile operations today, while giving the group the flexibility to expand and innovate in the future.”

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About Ghassan Aboud Holding

Founded in 1994, Ghassan Aboud Holding is a diversified, international conglomerate with a strong presence across key sectors including Automotive, Retail, FMCG, Hospitality, Logistics, Healthcare, Facilities Management, Catering, and Digital Marketplaces.

Guided by its mission of “Building a better future, together” the Group has, for over three decades, remained committed to innovation, excellence, and creating value-driven experiences for our customers and partners.

Headquartered in the UAE, with offices in Australia and Belgium, Ghassan Aboud Holding is well-positioned to serve diverse markets with agility and impact.

About Grandiose

Grandiose is a UAE-grown retail chain offering a premium, customer-focused grocery experience across nearly 50 stores and a member of Ghassan Aboud Holding. With a strong emphasis on quality, innovation, and community engagement, Grandiose continues to integrate sustainability into its operations, supporting the UAE’s long-term environmental and economic objectives.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

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