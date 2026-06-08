Kuwait – Action Energy Company K.S.C.P. (AEC, Boursa Kuwait: ALFTAQA), Kuwait’s leading local partner for integrated upstream services, owner and operator of one of the youngest rig fleets in the region, showcased its landmark IPO at Arqaam Capital’s 13th Annual MENA Investor Conference, held under the theme “From Resilience to Market Leadership: Scaling Capital Across MENA.”

Speaking at the conference, Action Energy Vice Chairman Eng. Rawaf Bourisli said: “What set Action Energy’s IPO apart was that we operated like a public company long before our IPO. Investors valued that maturity and saw institutional discipline rather than a newly acquired practice.”

Bourisli was speaking on the “Recipe for Success: IPO Readiness Key Elements” panel alongside senior capital markets practitioners, where he discussed the governance and transparency best practices Action Energy had adopted over several years. These included independent board oversight, active audit committees and a shortened financial close, which contributed to the strong local and international institutional demand the offering attracted.

Bourisli also joined a dedicated session on the regional energy, oil and gas outlook, addressing supply dynamics and the role of resilient operators across the GCC’s upstream sector.

Action Energy listed on the Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait on Dec. 17, 2025, becoming the first energy sector company to join the exchange since 2008. The offering attracted strong demand from local and international investors, with subscriptions exceeding the offered value by 5.0 times and initial coverage reaching KWD 276 million.

About Action Energy Company

Action Energy Company K.S.C.P (Boursa Kuwait: ALFTAQA) is Kuwait’s leading local partner for integrated upstream services and the owner-operator of one of the youngest and most technologically advanced rig fleets in the region. The Company employs more than 1,700 professionals and operates 20 rigs across Kuwait, delivering a comprehensive range of integrated drilling, workover, and oilfield services, covering the full well lifecycle, including workover, directional drilling, slickline, coiled tubing, cementing, mud engineering, electric submersible pumps (ESP), inspection (NDT), and workshop services.Action Energy has established strategic partnerships with global technology leaders including KCA Deutag, CPVEN, COSL, Expert Optima, NaftoServ, TRG, Jereh, and Kerui. These partnerships support knowledge transfer, delivery of specialised high-value services, and continued expansion of the Company’s oilfield services capabilities. Founded in 2015, Action Energy is committed to strengthening its position as a leading provider of upstream services in Kuwait and across the GCC.

Investor Relations

Eman El Batl

ir@actionenergykw.com

Media Enquiries

Saad Al-Barazi

saad@bensirri.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions of Action Energy Company K.S.C. Actual results may differ from those anticipated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities.