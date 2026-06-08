New Botswana City development facilitated through a strategic partnership with Botswana Development Corporation.

ALBADDAD Botswana Global Exhibition & Convention Centre to serve as the flagship development and first phase of the city.

The city will comprise 17 integrated residential complexes, six commercial and office complexes, five international hotels and an integrated boulevard district featuring retail outlets, restaurants, cafes, entertainment facilities and service amenities.

The development is projected to generate approximately 25,000 to 37,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities at full operational capacity.

Dubai, UAE: In the presence of Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, President of the Republic of Botswana, ALBADDAD Holding, the UAE-headquartered global group specialising in modular construction, exhibition infrastructure and fast-track delivery, announced the launch of New Botswana City, a transformative mixed-use destination designed to position Botswana as a leading hub for trade, tourism and international business engagement, facilitated through a strategic partnership with Botswana Development Corporation (BDC), the main investment arm of the Government of Botswana.

Spanning 1,240,000 square metres with a total projected value of US$1.9 billion across three phases, New Botswana City is designed as a bold new chapter in the country’s economic growth and diversification journey. The development positions Gaborone, Botswana's capital, as a regional centre for trade, business events and investment. It is envisioned as a destination where people live, work, and trade every day, bringing together business, commerce, hospitality, and community life within a dynamic ecosystem that generates continuous economic activity and opportunity.

The city comprises 51 residential towers spread across 17 integrated complexes, with three towers per complex; 18 buildings across six commercial and office complexes; five international hotels; and an integrated boulevard district featuring retail outlets, restaurants, cafes, entertainment facilities and service amenities. It will extend ALBADDAD's international footprint into Southern Africa and reinforce its standing as a leading global developer and operator of large-scale exhibition, event and infrastructure destinations.

New Botswana City represents a new model for economic development in Southern Africa, bringing together the infrastructure required to support business growth, international investment and modern urban living within a single integrated destination. Its development will be anchored by the ALBADDAD Botswana Global Exhibition & Convention Centre, a 124,000-square-metre integrated events facility valued at US$292 million designed as the first phase of the new city development.

Construction was marked by a groundbreaking ceremony officiated by Advocate Duma Gideon Boko in the presence of His Excellency Mahash Saeed AlHameli, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of South Africa and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Botswana; Dr Alfateen Hussein Albaddad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ALBADDAD Holding; and Oteng Keabetswe, BDC's Managing Director.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Boko said the project must ultimately be judged by the value it creates for Botswana and its people: "New Botswana City must prove that strategic land can be converted into national value; that global capital can enter Botswana under clear terms, with clear benefits and respect for national priorities; and that private sector capability can work with a public development mandate.”

The ALBADDAD Botswana Global Exhibition & Convention Centre will be among the largest and most advanced venues of its kind in Africa. Offering exhibition halls, conference facilities, and outdoor event spaces, the centre will serve as a catalyst for economic growth by providing a permanent platform for trade, investment, innovation, and business tourism. Beyond hosting exhibitions and conferences, it is intended to attract international capital, support entrepreneurship, strengthen Botswana's SME ecosystem and create opportunities across hospitality, retail, transport and professional services. Full operational capacity is anticipated to generate approximately 25,000 to 37,500 total direct and indirect jobs, embedding sustained economic opportunity across multiple sectors.

Dr Alfateen Hussein Albaddad said: "We are extremely pleased to be working on this project and proud to partner with Botswana Development Corporation on a development of this significance. We extend our sincere gratitude to Advocate Duma Gideon Boko for his support and vision, and to Botswana Development Corporation for its partnership and confidence in ALBADDAD. New Botswana City is designed to create opportunities, attract investment, generate employment, and strengthen the country's position in the regional and global economy. It is the gateway to Africa's trade future and a landmark legacy built in Botswana, made for the world. We are honoured to play a role in helping bring that vision to life."

He added: "Most importantly, this is an investment in the people of Botswana. The true measure of this project will not be the buildings we construct but the opportunities it creates. As the development grows, it will generate employment, support local businesses, attract international investment and create new pathways for growth across multiple sectors of the economy. The ALBADDAD Botswana Global Exhibition & Convention Centre will be a defining feature of New Botswana City and a powerful platform for trade, investment and international engagement. Together, these developments will support Botswana's economic diversification ambitions and create lasting value for future generations."

"For BDC, this project is about converting a strategic national asset into participation, economic activity and measurable value for Botswana. The equity stake is one part of the transaction. The broader return must come through jobs, procurement, skills transfer, tax revenues, tourism receipts, business activity and value retained in Botswana," said Oteng Keabetswe.

Beyond its physical infrastructure, the ALBADDAD Botswana Global Exhibition & Convention Centre is designed to establish a year-round calendar of international exhibitions, trade fairs, industry forums, corporate events and regional summits. This sustained programme of activity will create recurring opportunities for business growth, tourism and international engagement, generating economic impact well beyond the venue itself.

Founded in the UAE in 1971, ALBADDAD has grown into a global group operating across more than 50 markets with a workforce exceeding 7,000 people. Over the past five decades, the company has contributed to some of the region's most significant developments, including COP28 Dubai and GITEX Africa, while operating landmark destinations such as the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center. Supported by manufacturing facilities spanning approximately 1.5 million square metres and recognised for four Guinness World Records, including producing more than 2.5 million square metres of large-scale event structures in a single year, ALBADDAD combines scale, capability and experience developed across international markets to deliver transformative infrastructure projects throughout their full lifecycle.

What distinguishes ALBADDAD is its ability to turn vision into reality. By bringing together planning, design, manufacturing, construction, and operations under a single integrated model, the group creates destinations that are not only built successfully but also remain active, relevant, and economically impactful long after completion.

For New Botswana City, ALBADDAD will oversee the project throughout its full lifecycle, from master planning and development through construction and long-term operations. Drawing on its international network of exhibitors, event organisers, investors and corporate partners, the group will support the growth and activation of the ALBADDAD Botswana Global Exhibition & Convention Centre and the wider destination as it evolves into a new hub for trade, investment and international engagement.

About ALBADDAD Holding

ALBADDAD Holding is a privately owned global group founded in 1971 in the UAE, operating in more than 50 markets and employing more than 7,000 people. The group delivers large-scale infrastructure, industrial, commercial and destination developments, supported by extensive manufacturing, engineering and construction capabilities. Its integrated model enables ALBADDAD to deliver projects from concept and master planning through design, construction and implementation under a single accountable partner. Across selected developments, the group also provides long-term operational management, extending its involvement beyond delivery to maximise long-term value creation.