Collaboration brings together critical digital infrastructure, site development, construction execution and energy expertise to support more repeatable deployment models in select additional markets

Dubai, UAE: Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced a framework agreement alongside Edge-Serve, a Dubai-headquartered developer of hyperscale-ready data center campuses, Integrated Roots Company Ltd. (IRCL), a Saudi-based construction and industrial contractor with over two decades of regional execution experience, and the Saudi Electricity Project Development Company (PDC), a subsidiary of Saudi Energy, the Kingdom’s primary electricity provider. The parties intend to collaborate on the development and deployment of converged physical infrastructure across the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The project brings together critical digital infrastructure, construction, energy, and large-scale development to meet the accelerating demand for AI-ready and cloud-scale infrastructure.

The agreement builds on an existing collaboration between Vertiv and Edge-Serve, developed over the past year and expanding into a broader multi-party, multi-market program. The collaboration was intended to help accelerate digital infrastructure growth across high-growth regions, strengthen the GCC’s role as a global digital hub, and establish a scalable platform to support rising demand for next-generation digital infrastructure.

Vertiv brings its broad power and thermal portfolio, controls expertise, services, global manufacturing capability and deep experience with converged physical infrastructure systems. These capabilities are designed to help simplify deployment, reduce on-site complexity and support consistent performance in high-density computing environments. As demand for AI-driven infrastructure accelerates beyond the capacity of traditional delivery models, the collaboration brings together additional capabilities, while supporting deployment confidence and lifecycle performance.

Edge-Serve brings expertise as a data center developer, taking sites from early-stage validation through to power-enabled, construction-ready hyperscale campuses, while IRCL provides construction delivery capabilities as the primary contractor, supporting consistent execution across the markets served.

Tassos Peppas, regional director for the Middle East, Turkey and Central Asia at Vertiv, notes: “AI-ready data center capacity increasingly depends on how effectively power, cooling, controls and deployment execution are engineered together. This collaboration reflects a practical, systems-level approach to supporting high-growth markets with critical digital infrastructure designed for speed, scalability and operational confidence.”

For more information about Vertiv’s infrastructure solutions for AI and high-performance computing, visit Vertiv.com/AI-Hub.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Media Contact

Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

mohamad@beyondgcc.com