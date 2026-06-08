Dubai, UAE – FYTE Hospitality has announced that Hikiniku To Come, one of Asia's most celebrated restaurant concepts, will officially open its first GCC location at CMPLX, Al Quoz, Dubai, in September 2026.

The opening marks a significant milestone for FYTE Hospitality, which holds the Exclusive Master Franchise rights for Hikiniku To Come across the GCC, bringing the internationally acclaimed Japanese concept to the region for the very first time.

Known for redefining the Hamburg dining experience, Hikiniku To Come has built a devoted following across Asia through its singular focus on premium Wagyu beef, meticulous preparation, and a dining ritual that has become iconic among food enthusiasts worldwide.

Originally scheduled to open earlier, the project experienced delays due to disruptions in global logistics and the shipment of specialized kitchen equipment required to maintain the brand's exacting standards. These delays were largely attributed to ongoing regional conflicts affecting international supply chains. Rather than compromise on quality or execution, FYTE Hospitality elected to postpone the opening until every element of the experience could be delivered as intended.

"We have always believed that if we are going to introduce Hikiniku To Come to the GCC, we need to do it properly," said Tamer Elkhayat, CEO and Co Founder of FYTE Hospitality. "While the delays were unfortunate, they allowed us to ensure that every piece of equipment, every design detail, and every operational standard aligns with the experience guests receive in Tokyo. We believe September is the perfect time to introduce one of Asia's most successful restaurant concepts to Dubai.



The launch of Hikiniku To Come represents another milestone in FYTE Hospitality's rapid growth and its reputation for identifying, creating, and scaling category defining hospitality concepts.

Since its inception, FYTE Hospitality has established itself as one of the region's most disruptive hospitality groups, challenging conventional restaurant models through concepts that prioritize quality, experience, and community. The group's portfolio includes award winning brands such as Kokoro Handroll Bar, which transformed the Japanese dining landscape in the UAE and quickly became one of the region's most sought after restaurant concepts. More recently, Window, FYTE Hospitality's live fire restaurant in Alserkal Avenue, has become one of Dubai's most talked about dining destinations, attracting daily waitlists and establishing itself as one of the city's most difficult tables to secure.

Beyond its restaurant portfolio, FYTE Hospitality has successfully developed and scaled complementary brands including Bake My Day and Katei, further demonstrating the group's ability to create concepts that resonate with modern consumers while maintaining operational excellence.

Together, these brands reflect FYTE Hospitality's ability to identify underserved categories, create distinctive guest experiences, and build highly engaged communities around its concepts. Through a combination of operational excellence, disciplined execution, and an unwavering focus on the guest experience, FYTE Hospitality has consistently demonstrated its ability to create brands that generate strong consumer demand, industry recognition, and exceptional commercial performance.

"We have never been interested in following trends," added Elkhayat. "Our philosophy has always been to identify concepts that have the ability to change consumer behavior, challenge industry norms, and create experiences that guests genuinely connect with. That philosophy has guided us through concepts such as Kokoro and Window and it is what attracted us to Hikiniku To Come. It is simple, authentic, operationally brilliant, and incredibly difficult to replicate. We believe it has all the ingredients to become one of the most exciting restaurant openings in the region."

Faisal Yabroudi, COO and Co Founder of FYTE Hospitality, added:

“Dubai has become one of the world’s most competitive and sophisticated dining destinations, where guests expect authenticity, consistency, and execution at the highest level. Hikiniku To Come delivers all three.

We did not pursue this partnership because it was trending or widely recognized. We pursued it because we believe it is one of the most operationally refined and conceptually unique restaurant brands to emerge from Asia in recent years. The simplicity of the offering is deceptive; behind it lies an extraordinary level of discipline, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that creates a truly memorable dining experience.

As the Exclusive Master Franchisee for the GCC, our responsibility is not only to preserve the integrity of the original concept, but also to ensure it resonates with our market while maintaining the standards that made the brand successful in the first place. At FYTE Hospitality, we have built our reputation by identifying exceptional concepts, challenging conventional dining formats, and introducing experiences that redefine categories. We believe Hikiniku To Come has the potential to do exactly that.

We are confident that our first Dubai location will become one of the flagship Hikiniku To Come restaurants globally and serve as the foundation for the brand’s long-term growth across the region. Looking ahead, we are already planning the launch of two additional locations across the UAE in 2027, with further details on the destinations to be announced before the end of this year.

This is not simply the opening of another restaurant; it is the introduction of a category defining concept that we believe will set a new benchmark for quality, consistency, and guest experience in the region.”

Located within the highly anticipated CMPLX development in Al Quoz, the restaurant will feature an elevated interpretation of the Hikiniku To Come experience while remaining faithful to the brand's Japanese roots.

FYTE Hospitality has confirmed that the Dubai location will be among the most premium Hikiniku To Come restaurants anywhere in the world, featuring 100 percent Halal certified Wagyu beef, sourced and prepared to meet both the brand's international standards and the expectations of the GCC market.

Guests can expect the signature Hikiniku experience that has made the concept famous: freshly ground Wagyu Hamburg patties grilled over custom built equipment and served in a carefully choreographed sequence designed to highlight the quality of the meat and the precision of the cooking process.

The Dubai location will showcase custom built grills, premium finishes, and a level of detail that reflects FYTE Hospitality's commitment to creating best in class guest experiences. Every aspect of the restaurant has been carefully considered to ensure it becomes a benchmark for the brand globally.

"The GCC deserves access to world class concepts without compromise," said Elkhayat. "Our goal is not simply to replicate what exists elsewhere, but to create a benchmark Hikiniku To Come experience that both the brand and the region can be proud of."

The opening of Hikiniku To Come further strengthens FYTE Hospitality's growing portfolio and reflects the group's continued commitment to introducing category defining dining experiences to the Middle East.

Additional details regarding reservations, opening events, and exclusive previews will be announced in the coming months.

Fact Box

Concept: Hikiniku To Come

Operator: FYTE Hospitality

Location: CMPLX, Al Quoz, Dubai

Opening: September 2026

Debut: First GCC location

Cuisine: Japanese Wagyu Hamburg concept

Signature: Freshly ground Wagyu Hamburg patties grilled over custom-built equipment

Expansion: Two additional UAE locations planned for 2027

Instagram: @hikiniku.to.come_dxb | @fyte.hospitality

Website: https://fyte.group

About Hikiniku To Come

Hikiniku To Come is a Japanese restaurant concept renowned for its Wagyu Hamburg dining experience. Built around a philosophy of simplicity and craftsmanship, the brand has become one of Asia's most sought after restaurant concepts, attracting guests from around the world for its unique approach to premium beef and interactive dining.

About FYTE Hospitality

FYTE Hospitality is a Dubai based hospitality company specializing in the creation, operation, and expansion of innovative food and beverage concepts. Founded by Tamer Elkhayat and Faisal Yabroudi, the group has become known for building category-defining hospitality brands that challenge conventional industry thinking and create loyal communities around exceptional guest experiences.

Its portfolio includes Kokoro Handroll Bar, WINDOW, Bake My Day, Katei, and Hikiniku To Come across the GCC. Through a combination of operational excellence, disciplined execution, and a relentless focus on quality, FYTE Hospitality has established itself as one of the region's most dynamic hospitality groups.

With a focus on brand building, guest experience, and long term value creation, FYTE Hospitality continues to introduce innovative concepts that reshape dining experiences across the Middle East.