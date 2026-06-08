DUBAI, UAE – Despite significant advances in financial technology over the last decade, the movement of money remains fragmented. Global cross-border payment flows now exceed $200 trillion annually as indicated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while businesses collectively incur more than $250 billion in fees associated with international transactions. At the same time, access to credit remains uneven, settlement processes remain complex, and organizations continue to navigate disconnected banking, payment, and digital asset infrastructures.

The rise of blockchain technology and stablecoins has introduced a new financial paradigm, yet many enterprises continue to face operational friction when interacting between traditional financial systems and digital assets. Banking rails, local payment networks, wallets, liquidity providers, compliance frameworks, and stablecoins often operate independently, creating complexity, increased costs, and delayed settlement.

A new category of infrastructure has emerged to address these challenges: Traditional to Digital financial settlement orchestration. Industry leaders in this financial infrastructure have collectively processed hundreds of billions of dollars in transaction volume while generating substantial annual revenues from payment, settlement, liquidity, and financial services. However, despite the rapid growth of these platforms, the Middle East remains largely underserved by purpose-built infrastructure designed specifically for the region's regulatory frameworks, payment corridors, and enterprise requirements.

Today, AXON announces the launch of its integrated financial ecosystem designed to bridge traditional finance and digital assets through a unified orchestration layer.

Headquartered in Dubai and built with a global outlook, AXON enables businesses, institutions, and consumers to interact seamlessly across banks, wallets, stablecoins, local payment rails, and liquidity providers through a single infrastructure platform.

The AXON ecosystem is built around a phased product strategy designed to modernize how value moves across traditional and digital financial networks.

AXON Transfer, the company's flagship product, is a multi-rail settlement and money movement platform that orchestrates transactions across traditional banking networks, stablecoins, local payment systems, foreign exchange markets, and digital asset infrastructure.

Building on this foundation, AXON Pay represents the next phase of the company's growth strategy, enabling businesses to accept and settle transactions across both traditional and blockchain-based payment methods through a unified experience.

As part of its long-term product roadmap, AXON Lend is being developed as a future lending and liquidity layer designed to unlock access to capital, credit facilities, and financing opportunities for businesses participating in the digital economy.

Together, AXON's product suite is designed to create a unified financial operating system that simplifies how value is transferred, accepted, and eventually financed across global markets.

To support its ecosystem, AXON has established partnerships with leading infrastructure providers across custody, compliance, identity, onboarding, and financial services. These include Maarej, Hex Trust, Elliptic, Privy, Banxa, and additional strategic partners that strengthen AXON's ability to deliver enterprise-grade services while maintaining regulatory alignment and operational security.

Beyond its infrastructure partnerships, AXON is supported by an advisory network comprising former senior leaders and experts from global financial institutions, regulatory bodies, sovereign organizations, and digital asset infrastructure providers. The company's broader leadership and advisory ecosystem brings experience from organizations spanning banking, payments, government, compliance, and emerging technologies, helping guide AXON's strategy as it builds financial infrastructure for the next generation of global finance.

In parallel with developing its products and infrastructure, AXON continues to advance its regulatory initiatives across its target markets, including the United Arab Emirates and Canada, where it is actively working to fulfill the requirements associated with relevant regulatory frameworks and licensing processes. Regulatory compliance remains a core pillar of the company's strategy, supporting its vision of building institutional-grade financial infrastructure that bridges traditional finance and the digital economy.

The founding team also brings experience working with some of the region's most prominent institutions and organizations, including Aramco, the Saudi Royal Court, Ahli Bank, and other leading public and private sector entities across the Middle East.

"Financial infrastructure remains unnecessarily fragmented," said Malek Al-Zubi, Co-Founder and CEO of AXON. "Businesses today are forced to navigate multiple providers, payment rails, compliance systems, and settlement networks simply to move money globally. We believe the future belongs to orchestration platforms that unify these experiences into a seamless financial layer. AXON was built to bridge traditional finance and digital assets while providing the flexibility, compliance, and scalability required by modern enterprises."

As part of its market launch, AXON will host an exclusive Private Investor Reception in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 16, 2026, bringing together investors, financial institutions, regulators, strategic partners, and industry leaders to discuss the future of payments, settlement, lending, and digital asset infrastructure across the region.

As global financial markets continue their transition toward digital-native infrastructure, AXON aims to position the Middle East as a leading hub for innovation in payments, settlement, and financial services. Through its integrated ecosystem of Transfer, Pay, and Lend solutions, the company is building the infrastructure necessary to enable faster, more accessible, and more efficient financial interactions for the next generation of the global economy.

About AXON

AXON is a financial infrastructure company building a unified crypto-fiat orchestration ecosystem for payments, transfers, and lending. Through its integrated suite of products—including AXON Transfer, AXON Pay, and AXON Lend—the company connects traditional financial systems with digital asset infrastructure, enabling seamless movement of value across banks, wallets, stablecoins, payment rails, and liquidity networks. Headquartered in the Middle East, AXON is focused on accelerating financial innovation across the region and beyond. For more information, visit axon.inc.

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