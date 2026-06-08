Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 105%.

Subscriptions worth BD 52.742 million were received for the BD 50 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 10th June 2026 and matures on 9th September 2026, is 5.29% compared to 5.32% of the previous issue on 13th May 2026.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.302 (BH0008C941H5) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.