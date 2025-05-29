Dubai, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has won the prestigious ‘Best Marketing Campaign’ at the Cards & Payments Awards 2025 for its highly successful revamp of the Emarati Credit Card.

The award, presented at the inaugural edition of Cards & Payments Awards Middle East, recognises the innovative and impactful marketing campaign that significantly enhanced customer relevance and deepened engagement with the Emirati segment. The Cards & Payments Awards Middle East recognises best practices, innovation and excellence in the cards and payment industry.

Mohamed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “This award represents Emirates Islamic’s commitment to providing tailored financial solutions that resonate with our customers. The Emarati Credit Card revamp campaign stood out in a highly competitive field, which included leading local and international card and payment industry institutions operating in the UAE. Winning this award underscores the exceptional creativity, strategic thinking, and unwavering dedication of our teams.”

He added: “The success of the campaign was built upon three key pillars: the incorporation of renowned Emirati artist Mattar Bin Lahej, who designed the card; a deep understanding of the evolving needs and aspirations of Emirates Islamic’s Emirati customers; and the dedication and collaborative spirit of our cross-functional teams, which brought the campaign to life with passion and excellence.”

Beyond its creative and strategic impact, the campaign also yielded impressive commercial results. Emirates Islamic’s card acquisition surged by 95% during the launch month of May 2024, and spending experienced a robust 24% growth between May and December 2024, demonstrating the effectiveness in driving both customer engagement and significant portfolio growth.

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 229 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

