Dubai: As part of its commitment to the community, Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, organised a Meer Ramadan (essential food items and commodities regularly needed during the Holy Month of Ramadan) distribution initiative, in association with Tarahum Charity Foundation.

In the spirit of generosity, Meer Ramadan distribution was arranged to aid those in need at two locations in the UAE, including Hatta City and Ras Al Khaimah.

As a part of the initiative, Emirates Islamic employees united as volunteers to actively engage in the Meer Ramadan distribution drive and make a meaningful impact during the Holy Month.

Emirates Islamic is an active contributor to community and development initiatives, with the bank’s staff regularly volunteering for a range of community activities across the UAE. Through the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund, the bank continues to provide support to several charitable, humanitarian and community activities.

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 42 branches and 211 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. In 2023, Emirates Islamic was awarded the ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award at The Banker Islamic Banking Awards for its AED 1 billion dirham-denominated sukuk, the first such dirham sukuk issuance by a UAE bank. The bank also won ‘Best Islamic Real Estate Deal’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2023 for facilitating a real estate financing deal for a leading Dubai-based conglomerate.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

Or please contact:

Amina Al Zarooni

Media Relations Manager, Emirates Islamic

Email: AminaAlZarooni@emiratesislamic.ae

asda’a bcw

Dubai, UAE

Email: ei@bm.com