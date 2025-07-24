Emirates Islamic delivered a record AED 2.2 billion profit before tax in the first half of 2025, reflecting strong growth momentum. Total income rose 9% year-on-year to AED 2.9 billion, driven by continued expansion in both funded and non-funded income streams. Customer financing grew 13% to AED 80 billion, while customer deposits showed exceptional growth, rising 27% to AED 97.4 billion. Current and Savings Account balances now represent 65.5% of total deposits. These results highlight Emirates Islamic’s position as one of the UAE’s leading Islamic banks.

Key Highlights – First Half 2025

Strong operating performance on higher funded income and non-funded income

Total income up 9% y-o-y driven by higher funded and non-funded income

up 9% y-o-y driven by higher funded and non-funded income Expenses increased 15% y-o-y reflecting continued investments to drive growth

increased 15% y-o-y reflecting continued investments to drive growth Impairment allowances credit at AED 136 million

at AED 136 million Operating profit improved 6% y-o-y

improved 6% y-o-y Net profit increased to AED 1.863 billion, up by 12%

increased to AED 1.863 billion, up by 12% Net profit margin healthy at 3.74%

Strong capital and liquidity combined with a healthy deposit mix empowering the Bank to provide improved products to customers

Total assets increased by 24% to AED 138 billion during first half of 2025

increased by 24% to AED 138 billion during first half of 2025 Customer financing at AED 80 billion, increased 13% during first half of 2025

at AED 80 billion, increased 13% during first half of 2025 Customer deposits at AED 97.4 billion, increased 27% during first half of 2025 with Current and Saving Account balances at 65.5% of deposits

at AED 97.4 billion, increased 27% during first half of 2025 with Current and Saving Account balances at 65.5% of deposits Credit Quality: Non-performing financing ratio at 2.8% with strong coverage ratio at 159.9%

Non-performing financing ratio at 2.8% with strong coverage ratio at 159.9% Capital: Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 17.4% and Capital adequacy ratio at 18.5% reflect the bank’s strong and stable capital position

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 17.4% and Capital adequacy ratio at 18.5% reflect the bank’s strong and stable capital position Headline Financing to Deposit ratio at 82% comfortably within the management’s target range

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Chairman, Emirates Islamic said:

Emirates Islamic has reported a record profit before tax of AED 2.2 billion for the first half of 2025, increasing 19% year-on-year. The net profit margin stands healthy at 3.74%, while operating profit improved by 6% year-on-year.

Emirates Islamic continues to deliver strong results and accomplish its key objectives with an increasing focus on technology, new services and sustainability. We remain committed to strengthening our digital offerings to our individual, SME and corporate customers by consistently making strategic investments in technological solutions.

With the UAE’s economy continuing to be buoyant, Emirates Islamic is proud to play an integral part in the nation’s growth story. The bank successfully issued a USD 750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk in the first half of 2025, received positively by the regional and global investor community. This milestone emphasises the increasing recognition of Emirates Islamic among the global investor community as Islamic banking continues to see strong growth globally while delivering increasingly sophisticated products. Emirates Islamic is committed to ensuring the proceeds are used to help in the growth of the UAE economy.

We recently partnered with Leonteq Securities AG to expand the bank’s Shariah-compliant Wealth Management offerings and signed an agreement with DURAR OCTA to facilitate financial management for an upcoming luxury real estate project in Ras Al Khaimah.

The bank has received due recognition for its performance and leadership in the Islamic banking sector by winning a number of prestigious global awards in the first half of 2025. At the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards, the bank won the award for ‘The World’s Best Islamic Digital Bank’ and seven other awards while at the Global Finance - Best Islamic Financial Institutions Awards the bank won the awards for ‘Best Islamic Corporate Bank in the World’ and ‘Best Islamic Financial Institution in the UAE’ .

and seven other awards while at the Global Finance - Best Islamic Financial Institutions Awards the bank won the awards for and . As a bank deeply rooted in the UAE, we are committed to the ongoing career growth of UAE Nationals at Emirates Islamic. With an Emiratisation rate of 42.3%, we continue with our efforts to attract and develop Emirati talent to become the future leaders of the country.”

Farid AlMulla, Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Islamic said:

Emirates Islamic’s growth momentum continued in the first half of 2025, with total income at AED 2.9 billion, increasing by 9% year-on-year driven by higher funded and non-funded income.

Total assets increased significantly by 24% to AED 138 billion during first half of 2025, while Customer Financing increased by 13% to AED 80 billion. Customer Deposits have shown remarkable growth, rising by 27% to

AED 97.4 billion with Current and Saving Account balances at 65.5% of deposits.

During the first six months of the year, the bank reinforced its ongoing commitment to community empowerment and financial inclusion through Islamic Banking by introducing the ALPHA Youth Account. The solution encourages parents to empower their children with essential financial literacy skills and introduce them to financial independence at an early age.

Emirates Islamic strengthened its dedication to banking excellence and empowering SMEs, while contributing to the UAE’s thriving business ecosystem, by launching the Business Banking Diamond Account, crafted for high-value SMEs.

We continue to secure strategic partnerships that drive digital innovation to enhance customer experiences. Emirates Islamic recently partnered with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department to enhance the efficiency of real estate registration and financing procedures.

Emirates Islamic recognises its workforce as a foundational pillar of success. The bank launched several specific initiatives for employees including the “Let’s Create Bankers Initiative” which supports learning, development, and growth of selected Emarati talent across the business; and the “EI Ambassadors Programme” that focuses on collaboration between the bank and external partners for sustainability activities.”

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 229 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

