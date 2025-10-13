Abu Dhabi – Sharjah Islamic Bank generated AED 1.10 billion in net profit during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to AED 891.27 million in 9M-24.

Total operating income hiked to AED 1.84 billion at the end of September 2025 from AED 1.61 billion in the year-ago period, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to AED 0.33 in 9M-25 from AED 0.26 a year earlier.

Financials for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the ADX-listed lender logged net profits amounting to AED 408.04 million, up year-on-year (YoY) from AED 332.61 million.

Sharjah Islamic Bank registered total operating income valued at AED 683.28 million in Q3-25, an annual rise from AED 585.20 million. Basic and diluted EPS climbed to AED 0.12 from AED 0.09.

