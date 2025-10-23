Doha: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading Islamic Bank, has announced the results for the nine months’ period ended 30 September 2025. Net profit attributable to the Shareholders of the Bank amounted to QR3,455m for the nine months’ period ended 30 September 2025 representing a growth of 5.8% over the same period in 2024.

Basic earnings per share for the nine months period ended 30 September 2025 is QR1.46 compared to QR1.38 for the nine months period ended 30 September 2024.

Total assets of the Bank as at 30 September 2025 stands at QR214.7bn representing a growth of 6.9% compared to QR200.8bn as at 31 December 2024 and up by 8.7% compared to 30 September 2024. Financing and investing activities were the primary drivers for the asset growth.

Financing assets as at 30 September 2025 reached QR131.9bn, having grown by 5.3% compared to December 2024 and up by 3.3% compared to September 2024. Investment Securities registered a strong growth to reach QR60bn as at 30 September 2025, up by 13.2% against December 2024 and a growth of 19.3% compared to September 2024.

Customer Deposits stand at QR133.8bn as at 30 September 2025 registering a growth of 7.1% compared to December 2024 and up by 5.9% compared to September 2024. Finance to Deposit Ratio of the Bank was 98.6% as at 30 September 2025, which is one of the best among its peer banks in Qatar reflecting the Bank’s strong and stable liquidity position.

Total Income for the nine months’ period ended 30 September 2025 reached QR8,541m. Net income from financing and investing activities stand at QR7,753m for the nine months’ period ended 30 September 2025.

Total Operating Expenses for the nine months’ period ended 30 September 2025 was QR802.9m. Efficient cost containment enabled the Bank to bring down the cost to income ratio to 16.0% which continues to be the lowest in the Qatari Banking sector.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

