Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) showcased another robust performance in the first nine months of 2025, reporting record revenues of AED9.7 billion ($2.64 billion), driving a 10% YoY increase in pre-tax profit to AED6.6 billion ($1.8 billion).

Total assets advanced 14 per cent year to date to AED393 billion, approaching the AED400 billion milestone.

9M’25 Performance Highlights:

Profitability:

* Robust increase in Operating Revenue of 6% YoY to AED9.7 billion, supported by strong growth in non-funded income, higher business volumes, and stable margins.

* Impairment charges declined 45% YoY to AED292 million, reiterating the bank’s effective risk management.

* Operational efficiency focus is evident, with the cost-to-Income ratio at 28.7%.

* Pre-tax Profit grew strongly by 10% YoY to AED6.6 billion, underpinned by solid topline growth, operational efficiencies and lower credit costs.

Balance Sheet:

* Strong balance-sheet expansion of 14% YTD to AED393 billion, supported by customer deposits growing by over AED53 billion.

* DIB facilitated new financing, including sukuk investments of AED91 billion in 9M’25, up 33% YoY.

* Net Financing Assets grew 17% YTD to AED248 billion with growth driven by all the key businesses, consumer, local corporate, and cross-border corporate businesses.

* Sukuk portfolio grew 16% YTD to AED95 billion, with 77% of the portfolio consisting of high-quality sovereign and FI credits.

* Customer Deposits exceeded the AED300 billion mark, rising 21% YTD to AED302 billion.

* CASA balances grew 16% YTD to AED109 billion.

Capital levels continue to be healthy, with CET1 ratio of 13.4%, Tier 1 ratio of 15.9%, and CAR ratio of 16.6%, showcasing DIB’s strong capital generation capability through retained earnings, the bank said.

