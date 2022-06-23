Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates International Gas, EIG , a subsidiary of E H C Investment, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Q Properties, a subsidiary of Q Holding, under the terms of which EIG will provide the development company with a range of services related to the supply of gas to properties including feasibility, commercial, technical, conceptual designs and engineering, construction, operation and maintenance works for gas systems in LPG, NG, SNG and CNG, and will provide all support during engineering phases for gas related work on the Reem Hills luxury development.

As part of the agreement, EIG will initially be installing the gas supply system at the recently launched Reem Hills project, the exclusive, AED8 billion (US$2.1bn) modern gated villa community on Reem Island and a leading project of Q Properties. The partnership signing was attended by H.E. Khalifa Yousef Al Khouri, Vice Chairman of Q Holding and Ali El Gebely, Managing Director & Group CEO of Ethmar Holding, and the MoU was signed by Moustafa Rashad, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates International Gas and Majed Fuad Odeh, CEO of Q Holding.

Speaking on the announcement, Moustafa Rashad, CEO of EIG, said: “EIG believes that its collaboration with Q Properties bears strong testimony to the shared vision of both organisations to adopt world-class standards and best practices to serve residential, commercial and industrial developments across the region, and we are looking forward to our collaboration delivering more efficient and sustainable gas supply projects serving Abu Dhabi society.”

Majed Fuad Odeh, CEO of Q Holding, added that the MoU enabled Q Properties to add another component to the services the company offers to clients and investors, saying: “This landmark agreement with EIG reflects our commitment to providing world class services for residents of Reem Hills, the iconic luxury project of Q Properties on Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island. We are creating a gated community haven built on a man-made hill where all amenities and facilities are on hand and by signing this agreement with EIG, we are meeting our commitment to enhance both efficiency and economy in our villas.”

EIG is a unique gas service provider company in the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Natural Gas (NG) and Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) fields, with a vision of becoming the UAE gas sector’s market leader, utilizing the latest technologies and taking advantage of the company’s 30 years of UAE experience.

The Reem Hills community comprises a range of spacious individual villas, semi-detached villas, and attractive town houses in a mixed-use residential development with retail components and full amenities on site. The first phase of development, Sierra View, will feature unique hill-top villas in luxurious and intimate yet spacious settings, with breathtaking views on all sides.

-Ends-

For more information on Reem Hills, please contact:

Wael Sarieddine

Email: wael.sarieddine@viola.ae