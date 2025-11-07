KBR has been selected by ENKA İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş. (ENKA) to provide detailed engineering design services for the Associated Gas Upstream Project Phase 2 (AGUP2), as part of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) operated by TotalEnergies alongside its partners BOC and Qatar Energy, in the Basra region of Iraq.

This award follows KBR’s successful delivery of the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for the same development, underscoring its long-standing relationship with both TotalEnergies and ENKA, and continued commitment to supporting Iraq’s energy infrastructure development, the company said.

Under the letter of award, KBR will provide multi-discipline detailed engineering design from its global engineering centers, enabling ENKA’s execution of the engineering, procurement, supply, construction, and commissioning (EPSCC) scope for the central processing facility. The aim of the AGUP2 project, due to start in 2028, is to process oil and associated gas from the Ratawi oil field to increase production capacity to 210,000 barrels per day of oil and 154 million standard cubic feet per day of gas while striving to eliminate routine flaring and contributing to Iraq’s energy transition to low-carbon.

“KBR has been a trusted service provider in Iraq for more than four decades. This project represents a strategic milestone for Iraq’s energy future as it will combine gas recovery, power generation, oil field redevelopment, and renewable energy investment to support Iraq’s goal of becoming self-sufficient in energy production with improved environmental performance,” said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. “We are proud to continue supporting TotalEnergies and ENKA to drive sustainable growth and reliable energy for Iraq.”

KBR’s experience in gas processing, carbon reduction, and energy transition technologies positions the company as a key contributor to Iraq’s broader decarbonisation goals and TotalEnergies’ integrated approach to responsible energy production, it said. -TradeArabia News Service

