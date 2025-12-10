Wood has secured a new $27 million engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract with Equinor to deliver critical infrastructure upgrades supporting the continued development of the Snorre field in the Norwegian North Sea.

Wood will deliver topside modifications and control system upgrades on the Gullfaks A platform, enabling gas exports and imports between the Snorre and Gullfaks fields via a newly established interconnecting pipeline.

The work forms part of Equinor’s SNEIG project, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure efficiency and production flexibility across its North Sea assets.

Wood’s scope includes enabling gas import from Snorre, upgrade of the fiscal metering for precise measurement and accountability for both import and export of gas, and integration with existing production infrastructure.

The enhancements are designed to increase hydrocarbon production flexibility, optimise resource utilisation and support long-term sustainability of field operations.

This award follows Wood’s successful completion of the project’s front-end engineering design (FEED) earlier this year, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in delivering complex offshore solutions.

Henrik Melsom, Senior Vice President of Operations, Norway at Wood, said: “As a cornerstone of Norway’s oil and gas sector, the Snorre field holds both historic significance and future promise. Securing this contract builds on our decades-long collaboration with Equinor and underscores Wood’s commitment to advancing energy solutions in the Norwegian North Sea.

“By enabling enhanced integration and fiscal measurement of gas exchange between the Snorre and Gullfaks fields, we are not only supporting Equinor’s operational ambitions but also contributing to the continued strength and innovation of Norway’s energy landscape. We are proud to play a role in ensuring the reliability and sustainability of these vital resources for years to come.”

