Qatar Stock Exchange-listed Aamal Company said its joint venture, a fabricator for the petrochemical and process industries, has bagged a 113 million Qatari riyal ($31 million) contract by Consolidated Contractors Group (CCG).



Under the contract, Frijns Steel Construction Middle East will undertake the supply, fabrication, and painting of pipe support works on the state-backed QatarEnergy’s North Field South (NFS) LNG facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City.



The contract will run until July 2027, the company said in a statement.

QatarEnergy holds a 75 percent interest in the NFS project and has already signed partnership agreements with TotalEnergies, Shell, and ConocoPhillips for the remaining 25 percent.



NFS, together with the North Field East (NFE) project, will increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from the current 77 MTPA to 126 MTPA.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

