Dubai, UAE: In response to growing passenger demand for air travel, Emirates will double its flights between Algiers and Dubai from two to four weekly, starting 1 May 2022. The service currently between Algiers and Dubai will no longer be linked with Tunis, offering more flexibility and convenience to travel to Dubai and onwards to Emirates’ extensive network of more than 130 destinations. Emirates is also the only airline serving Algeria with private, enclosed First Class cabins, offering premium customers an enriched experience across every touchpoint of the journey.



Emirates will utilise its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft between Algiers and Dubai, and the new flights will operate on Saturdays and Sundays, in addition to the current Tuesday and Thursday services. Flight EK758 departs Algiers at 15:45hrs, arriving in Dubai at 01:05hrs the next day. EK757 departs Dubai at 08:45hrs, arriving in Algiers at 12:55hrs.



Omar Alhemeiri - Manager Algeria commented on the boost of services: "We have seen a marked increase in passenger demand to and from Algiers, especially to Dubai and onwards to other destinations that are gradually opening or easing their restrictions across our network. We hope that by increasing our frequency into Algeria, we are able to support traffic flows in and out of the country as it continues its post-pandemic economic recovery, and it is also a testament to our commitment to Algeria. We have been operating flights for almost 10 years, connecting Algerians to the world and offering a world-class experience onboard, whilst prioritising the health and safety of our customers. We look forward to boosting our services further in the future to provide better travel options for our customers as they take to the skies again."



Since it safely resumed tourism activity in July 2020, Dubai remains one of the world's most popular holiday destinations, open for international business and leisure visitors. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world-class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences, and was voted the Most Popular Destination of 2022 in Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards.



Emirates continues to place top priority on safe travel with the implementation of comprehensive measures on the ground throughout all touchpoints and on board to provide its passengers with the highest safety and hygiene standards at every step of the journey. Customers travelling from Dubai can also take advantage of state of the art contactless technology to ease their journey through the airport.



Emirates also offers its customers an unmatched culinary experience in the skies with regionally inspired multi-course menus developed by a team of award winning chefs complemented by a wide selection of premium beverages. Customers can sit back and relax with more than 5,000 channels of carefully curated global entertainment content featuring movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, games, audiobooks and more with ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.



Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or through online travel agents.



Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions in their country of origin and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.