UAE, Dubai: The “Emirates Health” platform has concluded its distinguished participation at the World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 in Dubai, after four days of high-level discussions and active engagement with officials, visitors, and specialists.

Through the innovative projects showcased, the platform strengthened the UAE’s position as a global hub for health policy development and innovation while promoting quality of life and service sustainability in line with the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

During the event, the platform displayed a comprehensive portfolio of smart national initiatives that attracted the attention of attendees, reflecting growing interest in national health initiatives and their role in strengthening an integrated digital healthcare framework.

These include organ perfusion technologies that support transplant procedures, enabling organs to be preserved outside the body for extended periods and increasing surgical success rates. The organ perfusion technologies operate within an integrated framework that supports the National Program for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, “Hayat,” positioning it as a humanitarian model that reflects the UAE’s medical and regulatory progress.

Digital Infrastructure

Other projects attracting significant attention were the Enterprise Data Warehouse and Disease Registry system “Bayan.” The systems provide a unified digital infrastructure for integrating health data across entities and transforming it into strategic indicators and interactive dashboards that support health planning and decision-making, while enabling precise analysis of health trends and more efficient resource allocation.

Policies and Legislation

The Health Policies and Legislation Smart Platform was also showcased at the event, introducing a significant shift in how health regulations are developed through interactive digital tools.

The platform provides a flexible environment for receiving and analyzing proposals using artificial intelligence and secure data management technologies, strengthening health governance, enhancing regulatory efficiency, and enabling agile responses to rapid sector developments.

In the area of prevention and health behavior, the AI-powered Behavioral Insights Platform attracted strong interest from specialists and members of the public. The platform leverages advanced analytics to interpret community behavioral patterns and translate insights into targeted preventive policies and tailored awareness campaigns, contributing to increased health awareness, improved early screening outcomes, and a reduction in the long-term burden of chronic diseases.

Specialized Workshops

In addition to project showcases, the Emirates Platform hosted a rich program of specialized workshops covering evidence-based innovation in integrative medicine, practical applications of behavioral insights, national health adaptation plans, patient experience in healthcare services, medical liability and regulatory frameworks, professional ethics, psychological well-being and emotional skills, as well as awareness programs related to heart health and the promotion of healthy lifestyles.

Agreements and Memoranda

The platform also hosted the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding with local and international entities in areas including scientific research, pharmaceutical cooperation, health data exchange, service performance indicators, and community and humanitarian initiatives.

Additional technical and regulatory partnerships opened new avenues for knowledge exchange and applied collaboration, further strengthening institutional integration across health entities.

During the global event, “Emirates Health” emerged as a comprehensive national model that integrates clinical innovation, data governance, digital legislation, and targeted preventive solutions within a cohesive institutional framework.

The platform demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to shaping the future of healthcare while highlighting the ongoing development of the national health ecosystem, reinforcing efforts to build a sustainable healthcare sector that places people at the center of its priorities and delivers lasting impact on public health and quality of life.