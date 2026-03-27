Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emaar Development PJSC (DFM: EMAARDEV) today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM), during which the Board of Directors reviewed the company’s financial performance for 2025 and discussed its strategic outlook for the coming period.

During the AGM, shareholders approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to distribute a dividend of AED 4 billion (US$ 1.1 billion), representing 100% of the share capital. Shareholders also approved the Board’s report on the company’s activities and financial position, along with the Auditor’s report.

Emaar Development recorded its highest-ever property sales of AED 71.1 billion (US$ 19.4 billion) in 2025, reflecting a 9% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s revenue backlog rose to AED 125.2 billion (US$ 34.1 billion), providing strong visibility for revenue recognition in the years ahead.

Total revenue for the year reached AED 27.5 billion (US$ 7.5 billion), representing a 44% increase compared to 2024, while EBITDA grew by 52% to AED 14.3 billion (US$ 3.9 billion). Net profit before tax reached AED 15.5 billion (US$ 4.2 billion), marking a 52% increase year-on-year, with a margin of 56%.

Throughout 2025, Emaar Development continued to expand its portfolio with over 48 residential launches across its master planned communities, including Grand Polo Club and Resort, a new phase of The Valley, and Bristol at Emaar Beachfront. The company also announced Emaar Estate, a new master planned destination that will feature Dubai Mansions, an ultra-luxury residential project designed to cater to a discerning global clientele.

During the year, the company also acquired 36 million square feet of prime development land, with a total development value of AED 120 billion (US$ 32.7 billion), further strengthening its long-term development pipeline.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said: “Our performance in 2025 reflects the strength of Dubai’s development ecosystem and the clarity of vision that continues to guide the UAE’s growth. A stable regulatory framework, long-term planning, and openness to global investment create the conditions that enable companies like Emaar Development to plan confidently and deliver at scale. Ultimately, our focus remains on building communities that endure and contribute meaningfully to the city’s growth and quality of life.”

Looking ahead, Emaar Development will continue to introduce new residential destinations and strengthen its portfolio of master planned communities, reinforcing its commitment to quality, timely delivery, and sustainable long-term value creation.

About Emaar Development PJSC:

Emaar Development is a developer of prime residential and commercial build-to-sell (BTS) assets in the UAE. The company is behind iconic freehold master-planned communities in Dubai, including Emirates Living, Downtowns Dubai, Dubai Marina, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Hills Estate, Emaar South, Rashid Yachts & Marina, The Valley, The Oasis, Emaar Beachfront and Grand Polo Club and Resort. It has delivered over 80,500 residential units since 2002. The company has a sales backlog of AED 125.2 billion. It is a high cash flow generating business, highlighting the company's robust fundamentals with ~51,000 residential units under development to be delivered.

For more information, please visit https://properties.emaar.com/en/investor-relations/emaar-development-pjsc/

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