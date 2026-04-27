AMMAN — The General Assembly of shareholders of Housing Bank for Trade and Finance (HBTF) approved the bank’s financial statements for 2025 during its 53rd ordinary meeting held on 23 April 2026, including the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute cash dividends equivalent to 30 per cent of the nominal share value for 2025.

Shareholders also approved the board’s annual report, the bank’s 2026 plan, the external auditors’ report for 2025, and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as external auditor for 2026, according to an HBTF statement.

The meeting was held electronically and chaired by Board Chairman Abdel Elah Khatib, with shareholders attending in person and by proxy, representing 90.443 per cent of the bank’s capital.

The meeting was attended by the General Controller of Companies, representatives of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) and the Palestine Monetary Authority, as well as PwC.

Khatib said the bank continued to strengthen its position in the Jordanian banking sector in 2025 through governance aligned with international standards, while expanding advanced banking services and financial solutions for individuals and businesses.

He said net profits rose to JD157.7 million after provisions and taxes, the highest in the bank’s history, compared with JD150.3 million in 2024, marking a 5 per cent increase.

Total assets increased by 1.8 per cent to JD9.4 billion, representing 11.2 per cent of the Jordanian banking sector’s total assets. Equity stood at JD1.5 billion, while return on shareholders’ equity reached 11.2 per cent. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.9 per cent and liquidity at 126.3 per cent, both above regulatory requirements, the statement said.

He added that the bank’s share price rose by 32.6 per cent to JD4.430 at the end of 2025, compared with JD3.340 in 2024, reflecting growing investor confidence.

Khatib said the bank led syndicated financing for key national projects, including an agreement with the National Carrier Project Company to arrange a USD1.1 billion loan for the Red Sea desalination project. The project includes a desalination plant in Aqaba and a 450-km water conveyance system to Amman and other cities, supplying about 300 million cubic metres of potable water annually to around four million people.

He also said the bank expanded green financing by supporting renewable energy and environmentally friendly projects, and continued backing small and medium-sized enterprises through flexible financing programmes.

On corporate governance, Khatib said the Board approved the group’s five-year strategic plan for 2026–2030, focusing on innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable growth across five key pillars.

He added that the bank prepared its 2026 budget and operational plan to support its market position and profitability.

Khatib also noted regional challenges stemming from recent conflicts and their economic impact, stressing Jordan’s handling of these developments under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah and expressing hope for continued regional stability.

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