Dubai, UAE: AI company Eluviant, today announced the launch of Aurora Flow, a frontier ‘video understanding’ model purpose-built for live, enterprise-scale surveillance. The solution has already been deployed in live environments, and is capable of running fully air-gapped, across multiple cameras and in near real-time.

Aurora Flow represents a significant technical milestone by solving one of the most challenging problems facing scale commercial deployment of video intelligence: the ability not just to analyse what is happening across a sequence of movement over time, but to understand whether further review or action is required. This extends Eluviant’s existing platform that has been proven in production for years; an unsupervised self-learning engine that flags genuinely unforeseen events and a vision language model (Aurora) that has sat inside the live alerting decision for the past 18 months.

By recognising movement patterns and contextualising behavioural sequences as they unfold, Aurora Flow unlocks use cases that were previously out of reach for organisations operating in the world's most secure and sensitive environments. Equipment tampering, unsafe climbing in dangerous environments, and dangerous driving are just a few of the behaviours that can be more accurately identified as they happen using AI video understanding.

Rafik Lamri, Regional Director, META at Eluviant, said: “We believe Aurora Flow is a frontier AI model in surveillance and a step change in what video intelligence can deliver, moving beyond detection and into genuine understanding and evaluation of behaviours and actions in complex live environments. It addresses a challenge that traditional video analytics has struggled to solve efficiently: the ability to understand what is happening in the moment when a single still frame is not enough. Things like fighting, climbing and theft have typically required human eyes to detect them accurately - now we can help operators focus on what needs their urgent attention by putting AI into the alert decision.”

Founded in 2017, Eluviant has spent nearly a decade proving that existing surveillance infrastructure can be so much more than a security measure. Today, organisations across every sector are recognising the untapped operational value sitting within their existing camera networks, driving a growing market for enterprise-scale video intelligence which is expected to be worth $30bn by the end of the decade. In the Middle East, UAE and Saudi Arabia lead the video surveillance market which is valued at USD 4.3 billion1.

“The Middle East’s enterprise-scale video intelligence market is experiencing high growth due to smart city initiatives, large-scale infrastructure projects and government-mandated security measures,” Lamri added. “With our advances in video AI, we are making it far easier for organisations to manage large numbers of camera feeds. Using Aurora Flow, we were able to reduce 4,000 potential events in a day to just 7 verified alerts - 0.2% of the total volume. But this technology isn’t just empowering operators to reduce control room workloads and respond more quickly to incidents; it is enabling them to harness their existing footage as a rich data source for decision-making across their operations.”

Formerly IntelexVision, the company has also announced a full rebrand, and today steps forward with a new name and brand identity as Eluviant that reflects both the rapid evolution of video intelligence in the age of AI and the company's ambition to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in computer vision for video surveillance.

Eluviant's technology is trusted across a range of demanding operational environments, from retail and critical infrastructure to smart cities. Whether supporting loss prevention, anomaly detection or rapid incident response, its solutions are built to meet the needs of organisations that require reliable, scalable AI across complex, multi-camera environments in real-time.

Eluviant works with enterprise customers representing some of the largest organisations in their sectors, and more than 60 technology and commercial partners. With over 250 deployments across five continents, Eluviant customers include Airbus, DP World, Prosegur and Vodafone.

About Eluviant

Eluviant is a global leader in video intelligence. Originally founded as IntelexVision, for the past decade its AI-powered platform has enabled enterprise organisations to turn existing camera infrastructure into real-time operational intelligence at scale. Trusted by leading enterprise organisations such as Airbus, DP World, Prosegur and Vodafone and working alongside more than 60 technology and commercial partners, Eluviant is deployed on more than 50,000 camera feeds across 5 continents.

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