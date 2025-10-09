elm is showcasing its latest suite of integrated technological solutions at GITEX Global 2025, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13 to 17, 2025. The company designed these solutions to enhance the quality of life and improve the efficiency of key sectors by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge technologies.

At the event, elm is demonstrating its extensive lineup of innovations in AI, including Nuha on Edge Device, a solution powered by elm’s state-of-the-art AI language model, Nuha. With Nuha’s voice capabilities, it interacts intelligently with users, recognising accents, emotions, and speech. The solution operates on an edge computing device to assist customers in high-traffic locations like airports and museums, without the need for internet connectivity. The company is also showcasing Nuha Agentic AI, an intelligent assistant model designed to autonomously perform tasks such as bill payments, registration and data analysis with high efficiency and accuracy, powered by agentic AI technologies. It delivers a pioneering experience tailored to meet the needs of both individuals and sectors. The intelligent assistant is used in situations that require rapid decision-making, such as air navigation, ambulance movement, civil defence operations, and activities in remote areas, on the seas, in oceans, and in complex locations. These situations require intelligent, autonomous solutions that do not rely on external connectivity. Currently, elm is expanding the reach of ‘Nuha’ in the Gulf and other regional markets, further underscoring its commitment to developing practical and real-world AI solutions.

In addition, elm is showcasing three of its flagship products at the event. These include ‘Najd - The Intelligent Assistant for the Human Capital Sector’, a generative AI-powered assistant that transforms HR service management with 24/7 availability, instant task execution, and real-time interactions, empowering organisations to work smarter and elevate employee satisfaction. The second product is the Smart Call Center, an innovative system that transcribes calls with exceptional accuracy, analyses interactions and feelings, and understands diverse dialects. The third product is Judicial Assistant, an AI-powered assistant that simplifies access to legal precedents and legislation, retrieves similar cases, and analyses rulings to identify patterns and predict outcomes, enhancing judicial efficiency and accelerating case resolution.

Through its participation in this year’s GITEX, elm aims to underscore its vision to develop intelligent, flexible and customisable solutions that can address the market demands by integrating services and data within a comprehensive digital framework. In this regard, one of the most prominent solutions and technologies the company is showcasing at the event is the Digital Stadium. This innovative vision seamlessly integrates technology with audience interaction to transform sports experiences. It delivers unforgettable moments and dynamic engagement, taking the excitement of every event to new heights. The solution is integrated with advanced technologies such as smart parking solutions, crowd management, and the Internet of Things (IoT) integration, advanced security, and data analytics

The product holds strong relevance amid the rapid growth of the global sports technology market, which is estimated to be worth USD 68 billion by 2030. For Saudi Arabia, this product holds strategic importance as the nation prepares to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Through its cutting-edge solutions, elm aims to reinforce the nation’s position as a global provider of innovative solutions for managing sporting events.

In addition, elm is exhibiting a prototype of the ‘elm Autonomous Vehicle’ for testing autonomous driving technologies. It is equipped with the latest communication and computing systems and virtual driver software, enabling the testing of advanced applications and shaping the future of autonomous mobility. The vehicle is equipped with innovative sensors, including LiDAR, radar, and cameras, alongside high-precision satellite navigation systems such as GNSS and IMU. It also features Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication technology and advanced virtual driver software operating at Level 3 or 4 autonomy levels. The vehicle’s virtual driver system uses AI to analyse traffic flow and respond to pedestrians and surrounding vehicles. It is equipped with high-resolution 3D/HD mapping, adaptive planning, simulation and digital twin technologies, as well as cloud and edge computing capabilities.

Furthermore, the company is showcasing its Mobile Mapping System, which utilises multiple sensing technologies to accurately capture environmental data. This enables 3D map updates and the creation of advanced digital twins, powered by AI and data analytics, to unlock new possibilities for building smarter, more efficient environments. One of the key features of the system is turning raw data into ultra-precise 3D maps (under 10 cm), with rich detail of traffic rules, roads, buildings, and greenery, powering autonomous driving, immersive simulations and digital twins to elevate quality of life in cities in the future. The Geospatial AI is an agentic AI for satellite imagery and maps combined with geospatial location intelligence.

Through its participation in GITEX Global, elm reiterates its dedication to leading digital transformation across the region and beyond through cutting-edge solutions that reflect its vision of leveraging AI to empower humanity and advance all sectors. elm has employed a strategic approach focused on localising AI technologies, promoting flexible and inclusive business models, and establishing a robust foothold in local and regional markets.

elm currently serves over 30 million active users and more than 700,000 private sector clients. It manages approximately 50 brands across various sectors and oversees over 170 projects, while executing nearly two billion operations annually. In addition, the company has completed over 500 projects, developed more than 64 products, provided solutions across more than 15 sectors, created 45 AI models, registered 30 patents, and published 25 research papers in leading scientific journals. The company begins by exploring opportunities, then designs integrated digital solutions for various sectors, highlighting its commitment to building a comprehensive digital ecosystem that connects data and services to ensure a better future. At elm, technology is not limited to digital solutions; it represents practical steps towards the future by seamlessly connecting data and services within a unified digital ecosystem. This ecosystem offers meaningful value to society and businesses while reinforcing digital empowerment across both public and private sectors.

The Middle East’s AI sector is experiencing exceptional growth, with various studies projecting total investments to reach USD 166 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of approximately 44 percent. In Saudi Arabia, AI technologies are expected to contribute around USD 135 billion to the national economy by the end of the decade, equivalent to approximately 12.4 percent of the projected GDP. In line with the National Strategy for Data and AI, the country aims to attract investments of nearly SAR 75 billion in the sector by 2030, underscoring its steadfast commitment to transforming the economy into a model driven by knowledge and technological innovation.