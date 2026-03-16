Now live across the UAE, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, and Oman, the hub combines a clinically informed AI journal, free therapist-led group sessions, and a country-by-country support directory.

Dubai, UAE — Within a single day of its soft launch, Elggo Relief Hub reached over 600 people since launch — the majority of them youth a signal of how urgently the region needs mental health support that speaks to its reality. Now fully live at relief.elggo.com, the platform was built in response to the ongoing war and the emotional strain being felt across homes, schools, and communities.

It is designed for youth, parents, families, and anyone affected by crisis, bringing together three layers of support in one place: a clinically informed AI journal available anytime, free online group sessions led by therapists, and a country-by-country directory of trusted support resources.

The hub is currently available across the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, and Oman.

As war and instability continue to shape daily life across the region, many people are being met with an overwhelming stream of generic wellness content, static resource lists, and mental health tips that can feel disconnected from the reality they are living through. At the same time, more people are turning to AI for emotional support, often through tools that were not built for moments of distress, cultural nuance, or responsible use.

Elggo's Relief Hub was built for this, not retrofitted for it.

At the center of the platform is Elggo's AI journal, designed to provide immediate, private support in a way that is clinically informed, culturally grounded, and responsive to how people in the region actually communicate, across Arabic, English, and everything in between. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all advice, the journal is ethically built with guardrails and intended to create space for reflection, emotional processing, and small moments of relief without replacing human care.

The platform also offers free therapist-led online group sessions for youth, parents, and anyone affected by crisis, organized by age, language, and country, as well as a localized directory of support resources to help users identify what is available to them in their own context.

Elggo Relief Hub is free and open to everyone. Schools looking for deeper, ongoing mental health support can also access the Elggo platform, which is designed for K-12 institutions across the region. In addition, Elggo has opened registration for a new wave of online resilience classes for youth ages 9 to 18 across Lebanon and the GCC, available for families wishing to enroll their children directly.

“I grew up in Lebanon. I know what war does to people — not from a report, not from a research paper, but from living it. And I know what it feels like to reach for support and find tools that were never built for you — that don't speak your language, don't understand your culture, and frankly weren't designed with your reality in mind. The Arab world has been handed Western mental health tools with an Arabic coat of paint for too long. We're done waiting for something that fits. We built it.”

— Mirna Mneimneh, Co-Founder & CEO, Elggo

“We're seeing the mental health space flooded with generic, often inactionable advice, carousel after carousel of tips, and tools that can feel impossible to use when the world seems to be collapsing around you. At the same time, more people are turning to AI for support, and not all AI is built for moments like these. Elggo Relief Hub was built to offer one place where people can access support that is more immediate,

grounded, and responsible — from a clinically informed journal with guardrails, to group sessions and local resources. Whether someone needs to vent, find what works for them, notice small glimmers, or simply get through the day, this hub was designed to meet them there.”

— Luma Makari, Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Elggo

“During times of uncertainty, communities need support, connection, and a sense of togetherness more than ever. Digital mental wellbeing and relief initiatives like this help people navigate stress, fear, and disruption while strengthening collective resilience.”

— Dr. Narges Sheikhansari, Executive Advisor & Public Health Expert

“Elggo is a fantastic resource for anyone in the region looking for support with their mental health. Country-specific, it provides access to free services such as mental health hotlines and support groups, as well as practical tools and tips to support mental resilience and nervous system regulation. A great initiative and very much needed!”

— Sophie Smith , Founder & CEO, Nabta Health

“As a founder in women's health from Lebanon, I speak about this from both experience and conviction. In times of conflict, women are often carrying fear, uncertainty, and disrupted access to care, while still being expected to hold everything together. Mental health care cannot be an afterthought it must be part of the response.”

— Noor Jaber, Founder, NAWAT Health

What's Available on Elggo Relief Hub

AI Journal: A clinically informed journaling experience designed for youth, parents, families, and anyone affected by crisis across Arabic, English, and mixed language use.

Free Group Sessions: Online therapist-led sessions organized by age, language, and country.

Country-by-Country Directory: A curated directory of relevant support resources across the UAE, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, and Oman.

Elggo Relief Hub reflects a growing need for support that is not only accessible, but also responsible, regionally relevant, and genuinely usable in moments of fear, uncertainty, grief, and overwhelm.

To access the hub, visit relief.elggo.com.

About Elggo

Elggo is a UAE-based startup building the mental health ecosystem for youth in the Arab world. Through a bilingual platform that combines clinically informed digital tools, guided wellbeing and resilience classes, and localized support resources, Elggo works with schools, families, partners, and community initiatives to make emotional support more accessible, culturally relevant, and usable in everyday life. Beyond its school-based work, Elggo is expanding its direct-to-consumer offering so parents can access trusted wellbeing support for their children beyond the classroom. Elggo also works with organizations and CSR initiatives to widen access to quality support at scale.

Media Contact

Mirna Mneimneh

Co-Founder & CEO, Elggo

mirna@elggo.com