This expansion brings Elevision's total digital screen network to 1,875 across the UAE, reinforcing its position as a market leader in DOOH media

Elevision strengthens its role as a homegrown UAE brand aligned with the nation’s innovation agenda

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Elevision, the UAE’s leading digital-out-of-home (DOOH) media company, today entered an agreement with Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group PJSC. This partnership further cements Elevision's role in shaping Dubai’s media landscape and aligns with the UAE’s vision to position the city as a global creative capital under the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.

With this latest expansion, Elevision is setting a new benchmark for DOOH engagement, brand storytelling, and audience connection in one of the world’s most creative destinations. A global creative ecosystem dedicated to design, fashion, architecture, and art, d3 offers an unparalleled and far-reaching environment for brands seeking to engage with influential, creative audiences.

Through this collaboration, Elevision will introduce a cutting-edge digital network within the district, including 35 elevator screens and seven large-format outdoor digital displays. The network will enable advertisers to connect with a highly engaged and multicultural creative community, reaching more than 1,000 businesses and 19,000 professionals operating within d3, as well as visitors from beyond.

Driving Innovation in Urban Communication

Elevision’s expansion into d3 will enhance communication and engagement within the creative community, offering a seamless digital network that supports storytelling, collaboration, and interaction among tenants, visitors, and brands. The digital screens will showcase a curated mix of content, including art, design, and fashion features, serving as a dynamic medium for creative expression and real-time community updates.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for Elevision as we continue to grow our presence in Dubai’s most influential districts,” said Niall Sallam, CEO of Elevision. “By integrating our advanced digital network into d3, we are not only enhancing communication and engagement within the creative community but also contributing to Dubai’s D33 vision by fostering innovation, supporting business growth, and unlocking new opportunities for brands looking to connect with a highly sought-after audience.”

Enhancing Digital Engagement in the Creative Economy

Elevision’s expansion into d3 introduces an advanced digital media platform tailored to the destination’s vibrant creative ecosystem. Integrating high-resolution digital displays with real-time content management enables dynamic storytelling, fosters community-driven engagement, and enhances interactive experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Beyond community interaction, Elevision’s state-of-the-art digital displays are a strategic platform for premium advertising. Luxury brands, lifestyle companies, design firms, tech innovators, and cultural institutions can amplify their presence within Dubai’s creative economy, reaching targeted and high-value audiences in an immersive, visually compelling format.

Evolving DOOH Advertising and Market Growth

This expansion brings Elevision’s total digital screen network to 1,875 across the UAE. It further strengthens its position as a market leader in DOOH media and reinforces its role as a homegrown UAE brand, driving innovation and shaping the evolution of urban media landscapes. Following its successful expansion into the UK market in 2024, Elevision extends its digital footprint across the Middle East and Europe, solidifying its position as a key player in the global DOOH industry.

As part of its commitment to continuous innovation and digital transformation, Elevision will introduce AI-powered personalisation, data-driven audience insights, and interactive advertising formats that redefine urban communication. The company remains focused on expanding its digital footprint across Dubai’s key districts, offering brands and agencies new, impactful ways to engage their audiences in high-value locations.

Elevision continues to push the boundaries of what DOOH can achieve by leveraging the latest advancements in programmatic advertising, data-driven insights, and dynamic digital placements. It provides brands and agencies with smarter, more effective ways to captivate audiences and maximize ROI in Dubai and its expanding markets in the Middle East and Europe.

About Elevision:

Elevision is a leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) media company specializing in premium digital signage networks that shape urban environments. With a focus on technology and innovation, Elevision enables communities, districts, and property partners to engage their audiences through real-time, dynamic content across an extensive network of digital screens.

Elevision’s network of 2028 digital screens in 620+ premium locations across the UAE and the UK, provide advertisers with high-impact brand moments that drive awareness, engagement, and measurable results.

With a thirteen-year track record of innovation, Elevision continues to redefine the Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) landscape through data-driven insights, programmatic capabilities, and a commitment to delivering value to both property partners and advertisers.

About Dubai Design District (d3)

Dubai Design District (d3), a member of TECOM Group PJSC, is a global creative ecosystem dedicated to design, fashion, architecture and art. In line with Dubai’s position as the leading business destination for the region and beyond, d3 is an industry-pioneering concept that enables people and businesses to grow and co-create whilst simultaneously providing a solid platform for creativity. Strategically located in the heart of Dubai, d3 is one of the city’s lifestyle and business districts that challenges thousands of people to rethink the regular.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to meet the needs of the industry and a business-friendly framework, the community offers creative talent the tools for collaboration and growth, further reinforcing Dubai’s status as a UNESCO Creative City of Design. d3 is a cutting-edge retail district offering a variety of multi-brand boutiques, fashion brands, and art and design studios. The world’s leading luxury brands, design companies and creatives, including architects, interior designers, photography studios, product and fashion designers, call d3 home. Some of the region’s most popular events take place in d3 and attract international artists and audiences to cultural and fashion exhibitions and gatherings such as Dubai Design Week, Dubai Fashion Week and Sole DXB. The district also regularly hosts a roster of industry talks, workshops and educational programming, accessible to people of all ages.

d3 is home to TECOM Group PJSC’s business incubator – in5 – that aims to support the fashion and design industries by offering students and entrepreneurs the opportunity to transform their ideas into successful commercial ventures. This ecosystem is further supported by the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), the region’s only university exclusively dedicated to design and innovation, which offers a curriculum crafted with the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and The New School's Parsons School of Design. The district also features the city's first canal side recreational development, The Block. The open-air destination offers a range of different outdoor and leisure areas including a basketball and volleyball court, a skate park, outdoor gym and climbing wall.

For more information, please visit: www.dubaidesigndistrict.com

For more information contact:

The Alto Agency on behalf of Elevision

Elevision@thealtoagency.com