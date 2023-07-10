This network of DC Chargers is an addition to the 100 AC Chargers installed in 2022.



Drivers will also benefit from the Electromin mobile App to locate EV charging stations.



Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: In a further boost to promote e-mobility in the Kingdom, Electromin, a smart-mobility solutions provider under Petromin Corporation, has announced the rollout of additional DC chargers to be installed across key locations in the country, establishing charging corridors connecting major cities.



These DC chargers will be added to Electromin’s existing network of +100 AC chargers across the Kingdom, installed in 2022. Electromin’s customer-centric mobile application backs up the charging network and is currently free to charge for the public.



We’re also the first company in KSA to offer a public charging solution using SASO-approved chargers. Electromin’s charging network provides a complete spectrum of services - from AC home/office chargers to DC ultra-fast chargers, catering to B2B and B2C segments. The company aims to support EV drivers by reducing their concerns around range anxiety and promoting this positive change in driving behavior and lifestyle choices.



Commenting on the new roll-out, Kalyana Sivagnanam, Group CEO of Petromin Corporation, said, “We are very proud to launch the Kingdom’s first public DC charging network. The number of chargers and their rollout will be determined by customer demand and electric vehicle sales.”



Excited about the expansion of Electromin’s EV charging network, Tony Mazzone, Director Energy & EV Infrastructure, said, “We are delighted to expand our network across the Kingdom with the implementation of DC chargers. Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, Electromin’s vision is to enable e-mobility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This expansion will further boost EV adoption.



The first of its kind in the country, our DC chargers typically would be able to add 150km of range in 15 minutes, depending on the vehicle type.



Electromin offers multiple technology-orientated eMaaS solutions contributing to the development of the Saudi EV ecosystem and in line with the national priorities and commitments of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060 and 30% of vehicles in Riyadh being electric by 2030.



About Electromin:

Electromin is the leading Saudi turnkey, a technology-driven e-mobility solutions provider for passenger vehicles, commercial and government fleets, public transit, and large infrastructure projects. Electromin is building a charging network to offer a seamless charging experience for EV drivers across the Kingdom. Industry experts from around the world ensure that Electromin can provide knowledge and expertise to the KSA market.



About Petromin Corporation

Petromin is the leading Saudi mobility solutions provider with an unmatched reputation for the industry's highest-quality products and services today. Operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 1968, it started building its name by producing the highest quality lubricants in the region, which grew over time into a large mobility solutions provider to cover the entire automotive journey of the customer. With over 6000 employees, Petromin exports its products to over 40 countries in the GCC, Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with fast and reliable vehicle maintenance services backed by an extensive network of service centers providing unparalleled coverage across the region.



