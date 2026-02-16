This collaboration marks the entrance of Rove, one of the region’s fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality brands, in the Egyptian market.

CAIRO, EGYPT- El Sayyad Group, one of Egypt’s leading diversified conglomerates, has announced a landmark strategic partnership with Rove Hotels to bring the UAE-born contemporary lifestyle brand into the Egyptian market.

The collaboration, executed through the group’s hospitality subsidiary, El Sayyad Hotels & Resorts, will see the development of Rove Sheikh Zayed City. This project represents a significant investment in Egypt’s hospitality sector, introducing a "fuss-free," design-led hotel concept tailored to the next generation of travellers and professionals.

Born in Dubai, Rove is a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Dubai Holding, and has recorded strong regional growth, with over 8,000 keys open or under development. An award-winning leader in contemporary travel, Rove manages a diverse portfolio of hotels and branded living spaces. Every property is positioned for maximum connectivity and crafted for those who seek efficiency and sustainability alongside a vibrant, local personality - all without the usual complications.



A Strategic Foothold in Cairo

The new property is positioned to capture the evolving demands of modern travellers in Greater Cairo. Construction is scheduled to commence in the second half of this year.

Rove Sheikh Zayed City will feature:

240 stylish rooms designed with Rove's signature vibrant energy and relaxed comfort.



Strategic Connectivity: Located in Sheikh Zayed City, the hotel is just 15 minutes from the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Great Pyramids of Giza. Situated on the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road, it also provides seamless access to Downtown Cairo and Alexandria.



Business & Travel Hub: The project benefits from direct proximity to Smart Village, one of Egypt's largest business hubs, and is only 15 minutes away from Sphinx International Airport.



The project benefits from direct proximity to Smart Village, one of Egypt’s largest business hubs, and is only 15 minutes away from Sphinx International Airport. Lifestyle Amenities: Including all-day dining at The Daily, a pool, a gym, and co-working spaces.

Elevating the Egyptian Hospitality Landscape

"The hospitality landscape in Egypt is shifting toward well-designed experiences that prioritise social connectivity," said Khaled El Sayyad, CEO at El Sayyad Group. "Our partnership with Rove Hotels is a strategic move to address this gap. By combining El Sayyad Group’s deep-rooted local market insight with Rove’s regional lifestyle appeal, we are creating a unique value proposition that blends world-class connectivity with authentic local culture".

"Bringing Rove to Cairo is an exciting step forward that opens the door to a new audience in a city rich with culture and energy," says Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels. "Our expansion into Egypt is a natural evolution for the brand as we continue to grow our presence across the region, always with the clear vision of providing high-quality, lifestyle-driven accommodation to the new generation of global travellers.”

To learn more about Rove Hotels, please visit https://www.rovehotels.com/

About El Sayyad Group

El Sayyad Group is a diversified investment group operating across real estate, hospitality, tourism, and automotive sectors.

In real estate, the Group focuses on the ownership, investment, and development of income-generating assets.

Prime Hospitality, a subsidiary of El Sayyad Group, serves as the Group’s dedicated serviced apartments and holiday homes management company.

In the tourism and mobility sector, Prime Motors acts as the group’s official franchisee of Hertz in Egypt.

The Group’s automotive businesses also include Xpress and Xtreme Auto, which focus on automotive sales, servicing, and after-sales solutions.

About Rove

Rove is an award-winning, contemporary lifestyle hospitality brand with a portfolio that spans hotels, branded residences, and more. Rove's well-designed properties are in connected locations and built for those who value fuss-free service, efficiency, sustainability and a touch of local culture. Whether staying, living, or working, Rove redefines modern urban experiences.

Born in Dubai as a joint venture between Dubai Holding and Emaar Properties, Rove operates as a true disruptor in the regional hospitality space—rapidly expanding its dynamic portfolio of over 8,000 keys open or under development across the Middle East.

Rove Hotels continues to target properties in well-connected locations, and further expansion announcements will follow soon.