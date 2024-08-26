Dubai, UAE – Akhom Consulting is excited to announce its partnership with El Corte Inglés Department Stores in the Middle East, with a particular focus on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. This collaboration aims to bring an incomparable luxury shopping experience to the Middle Eastern travelers visiting Spain and Portugal.

El Corte Inglés, the largest department store chain in Europe known for having one of the most extensive selections of international and local brands and exceptional customer service, has chosen Akhom Consulting to enhance its presence in the Middle East. Their flagship stores in Madrid, Barcelona, Marbella and Lisbon are now a must-visit for those in search of a luxury shopping destination.

Exclusive Services for International Customers

El Corte Inglés Department Stores, in partnership with Akhom Consulting, offers a wide range of services designed to cater to the needs of Middle Eastern luxury shoppers:

- Instant Tax Refund: The latest instant Tax Refund facilities for a seamless Tax-Free shopping experience where non-EU residents can save up to 15.7% of the value of their purchases with no minimum spend. Moreover, at El Corte Inglés customers can combine all their tickets in one asingle Tax Free form and obtain a higher percentage of refund.

- 10% Reward Card: Accumulate 10% of the value of your purchases and redeem the balance in your following purchases at our Department Stores across Spain & Portugal. Only valid for non-resident foreign visitors.

- Gold Card: When doing Tax Refund, select El Corte Inglés Gift Card as the refund method and obtain an additional 20% of the total taxes.

- Personal Shopper Services: Dedicated personal shoppers are available to assist clients in curating their perfect shopping experience, offering personalized advice and exclusive access to the latest collections.

"We are delighted to work closely with El Corte Inglés Department Stores in the GCC region," said Mouhamed Abdulkhalek, Managing Director from Akhom Consulting. "Our goal is to provide Middle Eastern shoppers with an exceptional and personalized luxury shopping experience in some of Spain and Portugal most iconic cities."

-Ends-

About El Corte Inglés

From a small tailor shop in the heart of Madrid in 1940, to a world-renowned fashion reference, El Corte Inglés is a must-visit shopping destination for those in search of new experiences. Focused on customer service and excellence, El Corte Inglés luxury Department Stores -Castellana and Serrano 47 in Madrid; Diagonal in Barcelona; Marbella in Málaga; and Lisbon in Portugal bring together the ultimate selection of international luxury brands, exclusive local designers, high jewelry and watches, fragrances, sublime cosmetics, and the most exquisite gastronomy, all under one roof.

Heritage, tradition, excellence, passion—El Corte Inglés blends the essence of Spanish hospitality into its exclusive services and unique spaces to make each international customer feel truly special. The latest tax refund facilities with a dedicated multilingual team, curated private spaces, concierge, personal shopper, bespoke tailoring, handsfree shopping, 10% Reward Card, and much more. Our exclusive services set us apart, ensuring an incomparable customer experience.

Gastronomy is at the heart of El Corte Inglés, creating moments of pure indulgence for everyone who steps through its welcoming doors. At Club del Gourmet, customers will discover a culinary shopping space dedicated to showcasing distinguished gourmet brands and the finest international and local delicacies. Side by side with the Gourmet Experience Food Halls, offering a carefully curated dinning proposition. Elevating this unequalled experience, El Corte Inglés hosts the world’s first Michelin-starred restaurant inside a Department Store, RavioXo, from the visionary Spanish chef Dabiz Muñoz, inviting curious palates to explore and savour.

El Corte Inglés is more than a retailer—it's a symbol of Spain