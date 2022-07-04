BEIRUT, Lebanon and MANAMA, Bahrain – Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel and tourism industry, announced the renewal of an exclusive and a long-term agreement with El Ajouz Travel, the leading travel company in Lebanon to power the agency’s growth and recovery. The extended agreement reaffirms two decades of collaboration and was marked by a signing ceremony that was attended by executives and team members from both companies.

Under this agreement, El Ajouz Travel will continue to access Sabre’s portfolio of innovative technology, including its industry-leading Sabre Red 360 platform. Furthermore, El Ajouz Travel will deploy Sabre’s Automation Hub- a series of automated processes to minimize human error, increase efficiency, and amplify customer satisfaction.

‘With its industry-leading shopping and merchandising technology, coupled with the expertise of its dedicated team, we are confident that Sabre is the right partner during this pivotal time,” said Hasan El Ajouz, Chairman, El Ajouz Travel. “We are working with them to deploy latest intelligent and innovative solutions to support our long-term goals, differentiate our travel offerings, improve operational efficiencies and boost revenue.”

EL Ajouz Travel has showed resilience and steady growth and been recovering on higher rates than the Lebanese market. Its ambitious plans include continue providing exceptional travel services in Lebanon and expand its reach to regional markets.

“We are thrilled to continue working with EL Ajouz Travel to achieve their growth goals as the industry continues to recover,” said Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, vice president, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. “We are committed to partnering with them and our agency community in creative ways to deliver smart and intelligent technology that meet their customers’ needs and address the challenges of today’s environment.”

Sabre’s travel marketplace plays an important role in facilitating the marketing and sale of airfares, hotel rooms, rental cars, rail tickets and other types of travel, to more than 425,000 travel agents and thousands of corporations who use it to shop, book and manage travel.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre’s software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About El Ajouz Travel

El Ajouz, an IATA Travel agency, established in 1986. One of the Top Ten BSP agencies in Lebanon specialized in Travel & Tourism industry.

Its team composed of well-trained members, pioneered by Professional managers in the domain which reflects its success over years. Likewise, the company is Exclusive for Sabre Travel Network Reservation System. It is worth mentioning that International Awards are granted by several airlines.

