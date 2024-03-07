KSA , Riyadh – ejada, a leading technology solutions provider, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Cisco AppDynamics, the leading application performance management solution for modern application architectures. The partnership, inked on the sidelines of the LEAP24 event, upgrades ejada’s status as a Managed Service Provider (MSP).

The partnership is a significant step towards enhancing the tech giant’s support for its customers’ mission-critical applications and establishing a competitive edge through the provision of AppDynamics as a platform as a service (PaaS). This will enable ejada to cover the hosting, building, running, and management of customer Application Performance Management (APM) environments, thereby reducing tool sprawl, licensing costs, and operational expenses.

The Chief Executive Officer of ejada, Fawwaz Abou El Naser said, “Through this partnership, we are empowering our customers with unparalleled reliability, performance, and insight into their application environments. This marks a significant milestone in creating unprecedented technological advancements and solidifying our legacy in Riyadh”.

This strategic move aims to offer enhanced ability to manage mission-critical web applications, and complete end-to-end visibility for intricate and distributed architectures. With our focus on driving digital transformation, customers stand to gain from code-level diagnostics for swift issue resolution and monitoring of end-user experiences.

Shahd AlQunabit, Regional Director of Cisco AppDynamics stated, “LEAP24 has accelerated digital enhancements for technology companies. The seamless integration of AppDynamics' leading application performance management solution will undoubtedly add significant value, enriching the end-user journey. Riyadh presents ample opportunities for technology growth, and we are excited to be part of this transformation.”