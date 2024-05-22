Eden Development, a global leading company in the Egyptian real estate market, has established a strategic partnership with Emirati businessman Mr. Ahmed Al Mansouri to develop SEQUOIA project, it will be the first luxury tourist resort on the North Coast with investments exceeding 3 billion EGP.

Mr. Omar Tweer, General Manager of Eden Development, stated that this strategic partnership is part of the company’s expansion plans to diversify its investment portfolio. The SEQUOIA project will be a unique addition to their portfolio and it isn't just a development, it's a global experience.



Mr. Omar Tweer emphasized that this partnership aligns with Egypt's national development growth plans and encourages investment in fourth-generation cities and the North Coast. These areas have received significant governmental attention and support to develop smart cities that meet global standards, positioning Egypt as a leader in urban development.

Eden Development has crafted a strategic plan that matches and parallels the growth and development plans led by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, contributing to the urban renaissance of Egypt.

This strategic partnership also reflects the UAE’s trust in the Egyptian real estate market, recognizing its ongoing transformation towards comprehensive urban development. The SEQUOIA project represents a significant milestone in this real estate revolution.