Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest ‘premium aluminium’ producer in the world, today announced a further expansion of EGA Spectro Alloys in Minnesota in the United States which will take the aluminium recycling plant’s total capacity to 200 thousand tonnes per year.

The new project will add an additional 45 thousand tonnes of annual recycled billet capacity at EGA Spectro Alloys. Construction is expected to be completed during 2027.

EGA Spectro Alloys is currently ramping-up production at the first phase of its expansion, which added 55 thousand tonnes of billet capacity. Construction of the first phase was completed in July this year.

The latest expansion at EGA Spectro Alloys includes an additional scrap melting furnace and a batch homogeniser.

EGA Spectro Alloy’s metal is marketed under EGA’s recycled aluminium product brand RevivAL.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “The next phase of expansion at EGA Spectro Alloys is another important step in growing our production in the United States, where there is strong demand for both primary and recycled EGA-quality metal ‘made in America’.”

Demand for recycled aluminium in the United States is expected to reach some 8 million tonnes per year by 2034, according to CRU, an independent business intelligence organisation. The United States is currently the world’s second biggest recycled aluminium market.

In Oklahoma, EGA plans to develop the first new primary aluminium production plant in the United States of America since 1980.

The plant is expected to have a production capacity of at least 600 thousand tonnes of primary aluminium per year, nearly doubling the United States’ current primary aluminium production.

EGA is currently building the UAE’s largest aluminium recycling plant in Al Taweelah, which will have a capacity of 100 thousand tonnes per year of aluminium billets and 84 thousand tonnes of T-Bars. The UAE recycling plant is expected to begin production during the first quarter of 2026.

EGA acquired 80 per cent of EGA Spectro Alloys in 2024.