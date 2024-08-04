EFG Hermes ONE’s app is currently available in multiple markets, including Egypt, Kuwait, and soon in the UAE, granting users access to 35 global markets through EFG Hermes’ affiliate company OLT Investment International Company (B.S.C) (OLT) based in Bahrain.

Cairo: EFG Hermes ONE, the renowned trading app from EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding Company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), proudly announces the launch of its rebranded, all-new enriched platform. With a new brand identity, a redesigned interface, and a range of cutting-edge features, the revamped EFG Hermes ONE is set to transform the user experience and empower investors to seize control of their financial futures.

The new EFG Hermes ONE application boasts a comprehensive range of enhanced features designed to provide users with an all-in-one trading experience. Multiple top-up and withdrawal methods, including bank transfers and mobile wallet options, ensure seamless transactions. The EFG Hermes ONE app offers the Egyptian market's pioneering licensed e-KYC digital onboarding process with the app being currently available in multiple markets, including Egypt and Kuwait, and soon in the UAE, granting users access to 35 global markets through EFG Hermes’ affiliate company OLT Investment International Company (B.S.C) (OLT) based in Bahrain.

Users are presented with a comprehensive array of trading options (according to the rules of each market), including market price, limit price, same-day trading, margin trading, short selling, and conditional alerts. The platform's enhanced features facilitate the creation and management of investment portfolios, offering tools for stock allocation, performance tracking, and rebalancing. Additionally, deep technical stock analysis is available to assist users in making informed trading decisions. Dedicated customer support through calls, emails, and chatbots ensures a secure and well-supported trading experience.

Ahmed Waly, Global Head of Brokerage at EFG Hermes, commented, “Our vision for the revamped EFG Hermes ONE is to create an inclusive, user-friendly platform that empowers individuals to achieve their financial aspirations. By integrating advanced technology and a streamlined interface, we are breaking down barriers to entry, making investing simpler and more accessible than ever before for clients across our global footprint. This rebrand reflects our dedication to supporting and encouraging our users at every step of their investment journey.”

EFG Hermes ONE is dedicated to making investing straightforward, breaking down financial barriers, and fostering financial literacy within the community. By harnessing user-centric technology, the app equips users with essential tools and knowledge, encouraging everyone to start investing by prioritizing simplicity and accessibility. This rebranding goes beyond a new visual identity; it signifies a renewed commitment to exceptional user experience.

Mohamed Sayed Fathy, Chief Information Officer of EFG Holding, added, “The enhanced features, modern user interface, and intuitive user experience of the revamped EFG Hermes ONE app highlight our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. We've significantly improved performance and placed our customers at the core of our design process, offering robust tools and resources for seamless trading and valuable insights. With access to over 35 global markets through EFG Hermes’ affiliate company OLT based in Bahrain. EFG Hermes ONE empowers users and revolutionizes the trading experience, providing them with the tools they need to thrive in today's dynamic financial landscape. This rebrand marks a significant shift in our commitment to delivering superior financial services.”

May El Gammal, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at EFG Holding, stated, “The new visual identity of EFG Hermes ONE embodies the forward-thinking and dynamic essence of EFG Holding. Our goal is to craft a visually engaging and exceptionally functional platform that caters to both novice and seasoned investors. By focusing on effective design, we strive to enhance the user experience, making it more enjoyable, intuitive, and efficient. Our aim is to break barriers and establish a strong connection with our audience, fostering trust and approachability. We believe that this rebranding effort will not only elevate user satisfaction but also reinforce our standing as a frontrunner in the financial services industry. Through our commitment to empowering users and promoting financial inclusion, we are dedicated to creating products that are not only innovative and impactful but also resonate with our users on a deeper level.”

