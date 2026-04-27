Saudi Arabia: Eddekhar (“Eddekhar”), a workplace-based savings platform that enables employees to build savings through automated salary deductions, has received Sharia certification from Bahrain-based Shariyah Review Bureau (“SRB”). The certification confirms that Eddekhar’s savings framework, which offers both investment-based savings in approved funds and non-investment savings through Murabaha financing structures, aligns with Sharia principles.

Digital financial platforms can reshape personal savings behavior as individuals increasingly adopt technology-enabled solutions that automate financial planning and improve access to investment opportunities. Workplace savings programmes have gained attention as employers seek to support employee financial wellbeing while encouraging long-term savings discipline. In Saudi Arabia, fintech solutions are increasingly contributing to financial inclusion by offering structured tools that simplify saving and investment decisions. Commenting on the certification, Dr. Adnan Alkhiary, Founder and CEO of Eddekhar, said: “We are pleased to receive Sharia certification from Shariyah Review Bureau for Eddekhar’s savings framework. This milestone reinforces our commitment to providing employees with a structured and transparent way to build savings through their workplace, in alignment with established Sharia principles. At Eddekhar, we focus on enabling consistent saving habits through simple, payroll-integrated solutions that support long-term financial discipline for employees while offering employers a meaningful financial wellbeing benefit.”

Eddekhar engaged Shariyah Review Bureau to review its savings and financing structures to ensure compliance. The certification confirms that the platform’s framework is structured in accordance with Sharia requirements applicable to both investment-linked savings and asset-based financing solutions.

Shariyah Review Bureau, a global leader in Sharia assurance, has been at the forefront of facilitating compliance for fintech firms. Its centralized Sharia advisory solutions support technology-driven financial companies, reducing compliance overheads while ensuring adherence to Islamic finance principles.

Commenting on the collaboration, Yasser S. Dahlawi, Founder and CEO of Shariyah Review Bureau, said: “Workplace savings platforms can contribute towards the development of structured financial planning tools that support long-term financial resilience. We are pleased to support Eddekhar in certifying its savings framework and facilitating the availability of Sharia-compliant solutions that assist individuals in managing their financial goals responsibly. SRB remains committed to supporting innovation while ensuring adherence to established Sharia principles across emerging fintech solutions.”

For more information on Eddekhar, you can check their website https://eddekhar.com. For all Shari’a Advisory related queries, you can contact hashim@shariyah.com