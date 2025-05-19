Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDaddy, UAE’s based electric mobility pioneer, is set to unveil its full ecosystem of smart last mile delivery solutions at MiitE 2025, showcasing the EDaddy X7 electric bike, E Swap-X battery-swapping stations, and the in house developed Thunderbolt X Next Gen fleet infrastructure platform—all engineered to revolutionise last-mile delivery logistics.

The EDaddy X7 is inspired by the grace, strength, and speed of the UAE’s national bird, the Falcon, the EDaddy X7 is a tribute to local heritage and a symbol of future-ready engineering. The EDaddy X7 is positioned as the safest and most sustainable solution for last-mile delivery, proudly designed and made in the UAE to the World. This integrated platform highlights a new benchmark for urban logistics, built on safety, performance, and environmental responsibility. EDaddy is electrifying the UAE, setting a bold new standard for future-ready delivery ecosystems.

Designed, developed and made in the UAE, the EDaddy X7 is the region’s most advanced electric delivery bike—built for safety, performance, durability, and connected intelligence. It features integrated safety systems including blind spot detection, collision avoidance, real-time camera monitoring, and emergency response capabilities, setting a new benchmark in rider welfare and road safety.

To support operational uptime and fleet sustainability, EDaddy is also launching its E Swap-X smart battery-swapping infrastructure, including a new off-grid solar-powered swap station for remote locations, the first of its kind in the UAE. The system allows riders to exchange depleted batteries in under two minutes, minimising downtime and eliminating charging delays.

All components are seamlessly connected through Thunderbolt X, EDaddy’s proprietary Next Gen fleet infrastructure platform, offering real-time performance monitoring from rider behaviour to individual battery cell status. Operators can proactively manage maintenance, optimise routes, and improve delivery efficiency with predictive analytics.

“At EDaddy, we believe safe, efficient, and clean delivery should be the norm—not the exception,” said Mansoor Ali Khan, Founder of EDaddy. “Our mission is to build smart urban logistics that protect riders, reduce emissions, and boost performance across the fleet.”

Visitors to MiitE can experience EDaddy’s full ecosystem in action and preview future-ready innovations designed to support the UAE’s 2030 Green Agenda and regional leadership in sustainable mobility.

