Manama: Ebrahim K. Kanoo (EKK) has successfully concluded a one-month summer internship program in coordination with INJAZ Bahrain, which provided valuable opportunities to 10 students. The initiative enriched the students' learning experience and contributed to the company's commitment to fostering young talent in the field of vehicle maintenance.

A primary objective of the program was to enhance the understanding of engineering among high school graduates, preparing them for their forthcoming university studies. The participating students received comprehensive instruction at the state-of-the-art training facility, ensuring a holistic and immersive learning experience. Additionally, they gained firsthand insights into vehicle maintenance by spending time at the Toyota Plaza Service Centre.

The initiative is in line with EKK's partnership with INJAZ and underscores its commitment to nurturing emerging talent and supporting educational initiatives within the local community.