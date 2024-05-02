Dubai: Eastnets, a global provider of compliance and payment solutions for the financial services sector, has appointed four expert, Independent Board Directors to deepen industry impact and expand global reach. Together with the existing team, the enhanced Board will strengthen Eastnets’ company leadership, further its commitment to high standards of corporate governance, and bring new perspectives to decision-making.

“Our Board of Directors are experienced professionals who have joined the team to provide expert advice, wise counsel, and foster even greater accountability and transparency. With a dynamic blend of deep industry knowledge and fresh perspectives, our Board will help steer us toward even greater success and impact for our customers. Each new member brings a unique set of skills, insights and passions to our business, ensuring a diverse range of voices and ideas.” said Hazem Mulhim, Eastnets Executive Chairman and CEO.

The newly appointed directors, Jochen Biedermann, Sophie Bertin Hadjiveltcheva, Marwan M. Bataineh and Thomas Krantz, have a wealth of diverse experience which they have been realising with Eastnets since 2022.

Jochen Biedermann brings deep knowledge in global financial strategies and fintech innovation. As Managing Director of the World Alliance of International Financial Centres, he has valuable insights from his leadership across global financial hubs. His expertise will guide Eastnets’ strategic expansion and innovation efforts.

Sophie Bertin Hadjiveltcheva offers extensive expertise in EU regulations and financial crisis management. Her leadership in the European Commission’s financial crisis task force and innovative approach to compliance training at Serapy enrich the company’s board regulatory and compliance prowess.

Marwan M. Bataineh brings over four decades of IT and professional services experience to Eastnets. His leadership at the Amman Stock Exchange and expertise in financial governance will drive the company’s technology strategy and enhance corporate governance.

Thomas Krantz contributes a strategic focus shaped by his significant experience within financial services and regulatory frameworks. His role as Secretary General of the World Federation of Exchanges will help Eastnets maintain its leadership in compliance solutions.

“At Eastnets, we prioritise strong corporate governance to benefit all our communities. It improves our decision-making and makes risk and strategic planning more effective,” said Hazem Mulhim. “Our new board members’ expert knowledge is pivotal as we continue to innovate and expand our reach in providing top-tier financial solutions.”

Financial institutions are adapting to significant changes in the economy and market structure. They are working with limited budgets to tackle new challenges, including stricter regulations, increasing fraud, and advanced threats like AI-driven financial crimes and cyber-attacks. With this established Board of Directors, Eastnets is responding to this new reality and putting the expertise in place to support customers and to remain at the forefront of the fintech industry.

About Eastnets

Eastnets is a global provider of compliance and payment solutions for the financial services sector. Through our experience, expertise and technology we enable safe and secure participation in the global financial economy for over 800 financial institutions globally, including 15 of the top 50 banks, and 22 of the world’s Central Banks. For more than 40 years, we’ve worked to keep the world safe and secure from financial crime. We do this by helping our partners manage risk through Sanction Screening, Transaction Monitoring, analysis, and reporting, plus industry leading consultancy and customer support.

