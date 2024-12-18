Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG), one of the UAE’s most established and reputable family-owned business conglomerates, proudly announces the launch of Born28, its 28th company and latest addition to its portfolio of market-leading ventures. Born28 is a full-service creative marketing firm with a strong emphasis on digital innovation and strategic communication.

The company, helmed by CEO, Alyza Beg, will redefine the digital marketing landscape by offering bespoke creative solutions for brands seeking to elevate their presence in an increasingly digital-first world. Born28 has already secured an impressive roster of clients across diverse sectors, including luxury retail, government, and education, underscoring its expertise and capabilities in delivering impactful campaigns.

With a focus on creativity, collaboration, and technology, Born28 will support clients across various industries, leveraging its parent company’s legacy of excellence and trust to drive results.

Alyza Beg, CEO of Born28, expressed her enthusiasm about the launch, stating:

"Born28 represents a bold step forward in how creative marketing meets the digital age. As part of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, we are proud to combine the Group’s trusted reputation with cutting-edge marketing solutions. Our purpose is to empower brands to not only meet the challenges of today’s digital-first marketplace but to thrive in it. With our exceptional team and inspiring clients, Born28 is ready to leave its mark as a transformative force in the marketing landscape."

Since its inception in 1960, ESAG has built a legacy of innovation and trust, partnering with leading global and regional brands across diverse industries. The launch of Born28 marks a significant milestone for the Group, reaffirming its commitment to evolving with market demands while maintaining its focus on excellence and integrity.

For more information about Born28 and its services, visit https://www.born28.com