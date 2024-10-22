Dubai, United Arab Emirates: e& UAE, telecom arm of e&, today announced a multi-year technology transformation program in partnership with ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation, and Quintica, a leading technology consulting company and Elite ServiceNow partner across the Middle East and Africa. This program signifies e& UAE's commitment to modernizing their technology infrastructure by leveraging cutting-edge AI automation and predictive analystics to transform their ability to deliver customer-centric product offerings and creating a seamless user experience while leveraging their existing application stack, creating even more value across its portfolio.

Through this partnership, Quintica will leverage the ServiceNow Platform® and its industry-specific workflows designed for Telecommunications, Media & Technology (TMT) companies to drive e& UAE's transformation journey. This will enable e& to:

Modernize Technology Infrastructure using AI: Using the ServiceNow platform Quintica will help e& UAE implement a modern and integrated set of technology solutions powered by AI, ensuring efficiency and scalability.

Improved Customer Experiences: ServiceNow AI and real time monitoring functions allows e& to proactively address potential service disruptions before they impact customers. This capability enhances service reliability and responsiveness, leading to a more seamless and satisfactory customer experience.

Future-Ready Agility: Leveraging the advanced capabilities of ServiceNow Platform positions e& UAE to adapt quickly to market changes and evolving customer needs. This partnership will ensure that e& UAE can effectively meet the demands of a rapidly changing digital landscape.

“Creating a rewarding and seamless user experience across all customer engagements is at the core of what e& aims to achieve for our customers,” said Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer, e& UAE. “Leveraging the power of the ServiceNow Platform in conjunction with Quintica’s expertise, will allow us to accelerate our modernization journey, harness the full potential of AI and automation and deliver a richer experience for our customers. This partnership positions us to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving tecnology industry, ensuring we remain agile and responsive to the needs of the digital age.”

“As customer expectations evolve, businesses require intelligent, efficient, and intuitive solutions to meet those needs,” said Fabio Spoletini, GVP, Southern Europe, Middle East & Africa, ServiceNow. “We’re thrilled to be working with e& UAE to help them revolutionize their user experience with the Now Platform and to collaborate alongside our valued partner Quintica on telco-specific innovations that increase value for e& UAE's customers and the industry.”

“Telco companies are looking to reinvent their operations and are eager to harness the benefits of next-generation artificial intelligence and platforms to drive customer satisfaction and provide flexibility in today's increasingly personalized world,” commented Saki Missaikos, Quintica Group CEO. “We are proud to partner with e& UAE on this transformative journey and empower them to achieve their strategic goals.”