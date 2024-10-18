Dubai, UAE: e& UAE today announced the launch of next generation enterprise connectivity platform designed to enable businesses to build secure, scalable, and efficient hybrid or multi-cloud architectures over public, private and hybrid networks.

The platform comprises of TrustNet, 5G and AI Net to provide seamless network connectivity, connecting corporate branches, data centres, and third-party locations with leading cloud providers, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and others. This fully managed private and public network service ensures reliability, robust security, and 24/7 comprehensive support, making it ideal for organisations aiming to optimise performance and business continuity.

“The launch of this platform will undoubtedly transform the way enterprises operate,” said Haitham Abdulrazzak, Chief Business Officer, e& UAE. “The growing demand for secure, high-speed connectivity is a priority for us. Our new services, particularly the expansion and integration of private, public and hybrid network capabilities with multi-cloud connectivity, led by API integration and automation ensure ultra-fast, reliable, and secure connections for our clients, even in the most demanding multi-cloud environments.

“This is particularly relevant and will provide a robust connectivity backbone to UAE government initiatives towards building smart cities incorporating IoT and AI enabling innovation and growth across industries from finance to healthcare.”

In today’s digital landscape, businesses are adopting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies to drive innovation and stay competitive. However, these strategies bring challenges like security risks and performance bottlenecks. TrustNet addresses these challenges head-on, offering private and public and secure connectivity with built-in AI that ensures optimal performance, predicts traffic surges, and automates adjustments for maximum efficiency.

The integration of 5G and AI into the platform also supports in future proofing the platform allowing enterprises to experience the future of enterprise connectivity with private mobile edge and 5G slicing. With AI revolutionising industries ranging from real-time analytics to automation and machine learning, the full capabilities can only be realised with appropriate network infrastructure.

The combination of AI and private & public connectivity opens doors to new capabilities like advanced data analysis, predictive insights, and automation, while private & public connectivity ensures that these AI models can be trained, accessed, and scaled securely and efficiently. Together, they allow businesses to accelerate innovation cycles, enhance customer experiences, and optimise operations. By securely connecting to public clouds, businesses can access cutting-edge AI tools and models, driving better decision-making and unlocking new revenue streams, all while maintaining compliance and security.

