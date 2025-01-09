Dubai, United Arab Emirates: e& recently unveiled a first-of-its-kind AI-crafted film for its Neo Home Experience platform, in collaboration with Saatchi & Saatchi. The project highlights e&'s ongoing efforts to incorporate advanced technologies into its consumer offerings, particularly for the modern connected home.

The film leverages a mix of AI, CGI, and live-action elements to create a visually immersive experience that reflects the future of home entertainment. From AI-generated skies to concept art for surreal environments, every element was crafted using cutting-edge techniques to bring a futuristic world to life.

The creative journey involved blending AI with traditional filmmaking methods, allowing the team to push creative boundaries. Over 5,000 AI-generated images were reviewed to develop key scenes, and innovative AI textures were applied to 3D elements, giving the film a distinct look that sets it apart. This approach enabled e& to streamline production while maintaining high standards of visual quality.

This AI-crafted film represents e&'s vision for the Neo Home Experience, where technology seamlessly blends with everyday life, offering consumers a tech-driven, immersive home experience that redefines modern living”, said Akram Dohjoka, Senior Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi.

Saatchi :

Samer Khansa - Business Lead - Communications Consultancy

Ali Zein - Executive Creative Director

Akram Dohjoka - Senior Creative Director

Alex Rodriguez - Creative Director

Ahmed Rafie - Associate Business Director - Communications Consultancy

Tarek Radwan – Senior Manager - Communications Consultancy

Tamara Samara – Senior Executive - Communications Consultancy

Tania Hage - Director - Production

Marta Bulik- Simon - Senior Producer

Client:

Mahmoud Farwiz – Senior Director Consumer Campaign Management – e& UAE

Ahmed Kamal – Director Consumer Campaign Management – e& UAE

PH :

Eddy Rizk – CEO Big kahuna Films

-Ends-

About Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey

Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey (ME&T) is a regional leader in marketing, communication, and digital business transformation. Through its world-class brands and the ability to architect, build and orchestrate end-to-end solutions, Publicis Groupe ME&T is uniquely positioned to help clients unlock growth in the platform world through the intersection of data, creativity, media and technology. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE but present across eight markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Publicis Groupe ME&T brings together 3,600 minds with expertise in data, technology, media, strategy, creativity and business transformation.

For more information, please visit: www.publicisgroupe.com