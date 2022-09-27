Personal accident, bill protection, device and online protection solutions to ensure peace of mind for customers

Insurance will be made available through robust mobile platforms to serve customers efficiently in a matter of minutes

Abu Dhabi: e& international, by e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) today announced a partnership with AIG to build a digital insurance offering. The digital insurance offering will be launched across select e& international markets, where customers can enjoy a seamless experience by accessing the product through various digital channels, including mobile apps. Through the collaboration, this insurance offering will expand the capabilities of e& international by catering to several customer segments – prepaid base, post-paid base and active mobile wallet users - in keeping with the rising demand for innovative insurance solutions.

The insurance offering plans to allow e& subscribers to access innovative insurance solutions using their mobile phones through often used platforms like mobile apps and mobile wallets. There will be a focus on simplified digital enrolment into selected insurance covers along with various touchpoints to ensure continuity of protection and claims reporting.

Mikhail Gerchuk, CEO, e& international, said: “We continue providing enhanced customer experiences in the markets where we operate, empowering our customers with the most inclusive services. We are happy to partner with a global leader like AIG to provide the best-in-class solutions and services across our markets. With this partnership, we will make it possible for our customers to digitally access a range of innovative, affordable and simple insurance solutions designed for the specific needs of different consumer segments.”

Mohamed Ali Bouabane, CEO, AIG GCC & North Africa, said: “AIG is delighted to partner with e& International to deliver digital insurance solutions to their tremendous customer base across select international markets. Telecommunications has not traditionally been a channel where insurance is sold, but it’s created an opportunity for a platform that’s easier to use, understand and purchase from. At AIG, we are continuously innovating to suit customers’ needs and provide peace of mind.”

This partnership will aim to offer e& International customers insurance solutions such as:

Personal Accident - Provides cover to protect the insured customers' families in case of an accident

Bill Protection - Ensures customers stay protected by covering their bills and families' lifestyle expenses in case of an accident.

Device Protection - Ensures customers purchase devices with confidence by providing additional insurance cover for new mobile devices

Online Transaction Protection - Provides cover against fraudulent/unauthorised transactions on customers' online accounts or mobile wallets

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective from 23 February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing the Group’s main business pillars. The telecoms business currently continues to be led by etisalat by e& in e&’s home market and by e& international in the subsidiaries outside of the UAE, upholding the Group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group’s various customer segments. Ramping up the digital services for individual customers to elevate their digital-first lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart connectivity platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. To enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates, e& enterprise focuses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new mergers and acquisitions while maximising shareholder value and strengthening global presence.

About e& international

e& international is responsible for growing an international portfolio of world-class modern digital telcos. Its main focus through the Group’s operating companies in 16 countries is to empower customers with the best connectivity, most inclusive financial services, richest entertainment and seamless business transformation. It will accelerate growth by providing the best customer experience, building world-class digital capabilities and embracing expansion opportunities in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe through acquisitions and strategic partnerships.