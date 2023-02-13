Dubai: e& enterprise, part of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) today announced it has joined the Snowflake Partner Network to support customers in the UAE to get the most out of their data by using Snowflake’s Data Cloud.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake’s flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights.

e& enterprise and Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, will help mobilise the world’s data by providing customers with trusted and validated experts and services around implementation, migration, data architecture, and data pipeline design. Additionally, further services can be unlocked, including Business Intelligence (BI) integration, ETL (Extract, Transform and Load) / ELT (Extract, Load and Transform) integration, performance, running Proof of Concept (POCs), performance optimization, and training.

“Our collaboration with Snowflake exemplifies our commitment to guiding our customers through their data transformation journey by providing customer centric solutions. Together, we will empower government entities, large corporations, and enterprises to fully realise the potential of their data with Snowflake's unparalleled scalability, concurrency, and performance. We are eager to simplify the adoption process and empower our customers to become AI-driven organisations through our partnership with Snowflake," said Alberto Araque, CEO of e& enterprise IoT & AI.

In 2022, e& enterprise launched Enterprise AI as a Service (AIaaS) to help customers become AI driven – the Snowflake partnership will further strengthen this offering by building the data foundations to better scale AI. e& enterprise will also address the challenges and opportunities of multiple industries, including healthcare, finance, retail, government by creating vertical solutions directly on top of its platform, to monetize their data-intensive applications, and deploy them directly on Snowflake’s Data Cloud.

“Partners, like e& enterprise, enable our customers to benefit from leading-edge technologies with valuable industry and business experience on Snowflake’s single, integrated platform,” said Mohamed Zouari, General Manager for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, Snowflake. “We look forward to continued collaboration with e& enterprise to ensure our customers get even more value from Snowflake’s Data Cloud.”

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective on February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model represented by Group’s main business pillars.

The telecoms business currently continues to be led by etisalat by e& in the Group’s home market and e& international markets, upholding the Group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group’s various customer segments.

Ramping up the digital services for individuals to elevate their digital-driven lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. e& enterprise focuses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects, in order to enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new investments while maximising shareholder value and strengthening the Group’s global presence.

e& enterprise, from e&

Combining the agility and expertise of a digital managed and professional service company with the strength and reach of a telco, e& enterprise enables organisations across multiple sectors to maximise their digital potential. Through Cloud, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), e& enterprise is propelling organisations and economies towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA and Egypt, it provides innovative digital vertical value propositions by enabling more sustainable developments, safer cities, enhanced government services, connected healthcare, enriched education, digital banking, highly-automated industries, manufacturing and logistics.

With a successful track record in designing, delivering and operating impactful, intelligent and secure end-to-end digital solutions using resilient platforms, e& enterprise offers comprehensive services in consultancy, business modelling, solutions design, programme management, project execution and delivery as well as post-implementation support.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://eandenterprise.com/en/index.jsp.