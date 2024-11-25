Cloud-based PACS platform provides scalable, cost-efficient, and secure solutions for storing, retrieving, and sharing medical images

Abu Dhabi – e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e& group, and Smart Salem, the UAE’s premium visa medical and health and wellness screening center, today announced a three-year partnership to implement the nation's first state-of-the-art cloud-based Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS).

This innovative project for Smart Salem’s network of digital healthcare clinics marks a first-of-its-kind end-to-end service model in the UAE, set to revolutionise the landscape of medical imaging and healthcare services in the region.

The cloud-based PACS platform is designed to deliver secure storage, retrieval, and sharing of medical images, providing healthcare providers with cost-efficient, scalable, and accessible solutions while adhering to regulatory compliance requirements. Traditional on-site PACS take up valuable healthcare real estate and require on-site interventions for challenges faced with hosting hardware.

The solution will give Smart Salem access to guaranteed future-proof technology that enhances operational effectiveness, improves care management, and maximises return on investment (ROI) but also serves as a model for future healthcare innovations.

The platform will integrate seamlessly with Smart Salem’s existing Hospital Information Systems (HIS) and offer comprehensive support services. Deploying this cloud technology is a critical first step in the project, leading to the later adoption of AI technology in early identification of diseases based on imaging data.

Salvador Anglada, Chief Executive Officer, e& enterprise, said: “Joining forces with Smart Salem on this pioneering project underscores e& enterprise’s commitment to disrupting the digital healthcare sector and transforming traditional healthcare operations. By delivering the first solution in the region, the cloud-based PACS platform is expected to set a precedent for future healthcare projects, opening up new opportunities for scalable growth and value-added services.”

Amanda Gravitis, Chief Executive Officer, Smart Salem, said: “At Smart Salem we are committed to staying at the forefront of healthcare innovation so we are excited to be implementing the UAE’s first locally hosted cloud based PACS, in collaboration with e& enterprise. The solution will improve imaging accessibility, efficiency and data security across our network, ensuring we continue to provide the UAE’s most premium, technology-enabled medical, visa and healthcare services.”

This project positions e& enterprise and Smart Salem as early movers in the medical imaging sector, creating a robust foundation for growth and expansion into other healthcare services. It also contributes to broader societal and environmental goals by reducing the carbon footprint associated with IT infrastructure and minimising the need for patient and staff commuting, supporting a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem.

The cloud-based PACS solution offers numerous benefits to healthcare providers and stakeholders alike, starting with cost efficiency by significantly reducing the infrastructure costs typically associated with traditional on-premises medical imaging systems. It delivers unmatched scalability and data accessibility, allowing healthcare professionals to scale operations effortlessly and securely access patient data remotely. With built-in disaster recovery and robust data security measures, the system ensures compliance with strict data protection regulations, safeguarding patient information at all times. This innovative platform is also designed to support long-term IT management with advanced storage capabilities and analytics, empowering healthcare providers to make data-driven decisions that improve patient outcomes.

