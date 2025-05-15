Muscat: Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to sustainability, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, proudly showcased its sustainability milestones during Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) 2025, held from 11 to 14 May at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event served as a strategic platform for the bank to spotlight the critical convergence of Islamic finance, sustainable development and its most notable achievements in the field of sustainability. Through its active engagement, Bank Nizwa renews its dedication to environmental stewardship, the advancement of community well-being, and the promotion of inclusive, long-term economic growth rooted in responsible finance.

At the 2025 edition of Oman Sustainability Week, Bank Nizwa played a pivotal role in promoting dialogue on Islamic finance and sustainability. Through a series of enriching interactive sessions hosted at its dedicated pavilion, the bank brought together a diverse group of experts from various government and private sectors, as well as SMEs specializing in this field. The sessions covered a wide range of topics, including sustainability and Islamic finance, alternative energy sources, green buildings, and sustainability in the logistics sector, among others. The bank’s pavilion at Oman Sustainability Week 2025 served as a vibrant platform, inviting attendees to explore a variety of impactful initiatives by Bank Nizwa. These included sustainability-linked financing solutions, eco-friendly debit and credit cards, digital transformation efforts, and environmental and community awareness programs led by the Masoliyati volunteer team. Visitors had the unique opportunity to explore innovative financial offerings and discover how Islamic finance can serve as a powerful catalyst for a more sustainable future.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Waily, Head of Marketing, Corporate Communication and Sustainability at Bank Nizwa, remarked, “Our participation in Oman Sustainability Week 2025 not only reinforces our commitment to integrating sustainability across all aspects of our operations, but also underscores our leadership in driving tangible change within the Islamic finance sector. This event provides a unique platform for like-minded organizations to convene, exchange knowledge, and collectively renew our commitment to securing a sustainable future for the nation, while advancing long-term socio-economic progress.”

Bank Nizwa’s leadership in sustainability was recognized in the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Silver category for medium and large companies at the 2025 Oman Sustainability Week Awards. This esteemed recognition highlights the bank’s significant achievements in advancing sustainability, reflecting its dedication to embedding sustainable practices both within its operational framework and in delivering exceptional banking experiences to its customers.

The bank’s commitment to the sustainability objectives outlined in Oman Vision 2040 reflects Bank Nizwa’s steadfast dedication to upholding the principles of Islamic finance, which prioritize responsible banking and financing, while maintaining the highest standards of ethics and transparency. As Bank Nizwa continues to drive meaningful impact through its sustainability initiatives, it sets benchmarks within the banking and finance sectors, inspiring both peer organizations and customers to follow suit and become champions of responsible citizenship, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the broader community.