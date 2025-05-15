Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hakkini Mental Health Clinics has officially launched its first medical facility at Dubai Healthcare City (DHC) where it provides comprehensive assessment and pioneering neuroscience-led treatments for all cases of psychological and developmental conditions and expert therapy support for children, families and adults.

Spanning an area of over 5,000 square feet, the clinic has 21 therapy rooms in total complemented by an activity room and a Neuropsychology treatment room where a multidisciplinary team of psychologists, neuropsychologists, psychiatrists, occupational therapists, and speech therapists, all under one roof, support children, teens and adults alike.

Additionally, Hakkini's assessment room features high-tech, computerized neuropsychological assessments, offering precise and comprehensive evaluations. For advanced treatment options, the clinic’s specialised treatment rooms used for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) (TMS) and Clinical Neurofeedback are also equipped with red light therapy to promote a calming and therapeutic environment.

Adam Griffin, CEO and Medical Director at Hakkini Mental Health Clinics said: “Our mission is to provide science-based, personalised care that brings clarity and real, lasting support to people’s lives. At Hakkini, we combine the latest in neuroscience - such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and advanced neuropsychological assessment techniques - with hands-on, compassionate care from a team of world-class therapists. We’re proud to align with the UAE’s National Quality of Life Strategy 2031 and support the country’s growing leadership in mental health innovation.”

In recent months and weeks, the UAE’s private sector is taking a proactive role in creating awareness about mental health through several initiatives ranging from Dubai recently becoming the first certified autism friendly destination in the Eastern hemisphere to Emirates airline recently becoming the world’s first autism-certified airline, to mental health journalism fellowship programmes initiated by publishing houses in conjunction with reputed international institutions to improve reporting standards on the field.

“Such initiatives offer a tangible proof that the UAE’s society is becoming a lot more aware about mental health issues, what it means for those directly or indirectly affected, and what solutions exist today to provide relief and treatment to a number of conditions,” said Dr Alexandre Machado, Clinical Director. “Thanks to the advances of technology, today’s practitioners get to the bottom of patients’ challenges with clinically proven methodologies to provide personalised, non-invasive solutions that treat the brain and the person.”

The global economic burden of mental illness is estimated to be US$6.1 trillion in 2030 most of which due to projected lost productivity, defined as absenteeism and presenteeism.

“Mental health disorders in the workplace, such as depression and anxiety, have increasingly been recognised as a problem in most countries. At Hakkini we have developed a neuroscience-based programme that helps teams understand and optimize the cognitive and emotional factors behind burnout, focus, and decision-making and we look forward to working with organisations from the public and private sector to help them improve the mental well-being of their personnel,” said Nabil Al Rantisi, Co-Founder of Hakkini Mental Health Clinics.

According to Statista, revenue in the UAE’s mental health market is projected to reach US$149.10m in 2025. As demand for mental health services in the UAE continues to rise, so does the need to attract qualified experienced clinicians.

Aligned with the UAE’s national strategy for wellbeing and the growing call for mental health support in the region, Hakkini plans to have a team of 25-30 certified clinicians by the end of 2025 and over 40 by the end of 2026 to cope with the increased projected demand.

Hakkini's team of practitioners today includes Neuropsychologists, Clinical Psychologists, Psychiatrists, Occupational Therapists, Speech and Language Therapists and registered Nurses. They provide the following services: Neuropsychological Assessment and Evaluation, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Clinical Neurofeedback, Supportive Psychotherapy and Cognitive Rehabilitation, Psychology & Counselling, Psychiatry, Occupational Therapy, Speech and Language Therapy. The speak Arabic, English, French, Portuguese, Italian, Spanish and Hindi.

The clinic accepts appointments and accommodates walk-in traffic seven days a week from 9am to 8pm and plans to extend operating hours from 8am to 10pm in due course to keep pace with increasing demand.

About Hakkini (Hakkini stands for ‘Talk to me’ in Arabic)

Dubai Healthcare City-headquartered Hakkini Mental Health Clinics is a pioneering provider of neuroscience-led treatments for all cases of psychological and developmental conditions. Combining advanced technologies like FDA-approved TMS with a collective of globally trained clinical experts, Hakkini brings to the UAE the most up-to-date, clinically validated mental health interventions. At the heart of our model is a research-backed, multidisciplinary approach offering patients clarity, direction, coordinated care, and measurable improvement in early intervention, mild-to-moderate challenges, families simply looking for clarity and even across the most treatment-resistant neurobehavioral challenges. At Hakkini, we don’t just treat symptoms - we decode the root of your challenges through precise, personalized assessments, non-invasive solutions, and a clear path to lasting, measurable progress. Hakkini is where top-tier professionals collaborate across disciplines, advance their practice with cutting-edge tools like TMS, and grow in a culture that values mentorship, peer support, and continuous learning. Fully aligned with upcoming regulatory standards, Hakkini constantly invests in state-of-the-art technologies and the right specialists setting a new benchmark for quality, safety, and accountability in the region’s mental healthcare ecosystem.

Leadership team

Adam Griffin

CEO & Medical Director

Adam Griffin is the CEO and Medical Director of Hakkini. With over 14 years of experience as an Occupational Therapist in Dubai, Adam is a recognised advocate for inclusion, neurodiversity, and mental health in the region. His clinical expertise spans a wide range of developmental and neurological conditions, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD), Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Developmental Coordination Disorder (DCD), and Child and Adolescent Mental Health (CAMHS). Over the years, he has worked closely with schools, educators, and parents to create effective intervention strategies that are both evidence-based and practical.

Adam’s long-standing presence in the UAE has given him deep, first-hand insight into the challenges families, schools, and individuals face when navigating the healthcare and education systems. A frequent speaker at conferences, community events, and a familiar voice on TV and radio, he has become a trusted advocate for inclusion, neurodiversity, and mental health awareness in the region. This unique perspective has shaped Hakkini into a clinic grounded in clinical excellence—while also prioritising clarity, accessibility, and the meaningful, long-term outcomes that patients and families are searching for.

Dr. Alexandre Machado

Medical Director / Clinical Neuropsychologist

Dr. Alexandre Machado is a highly experienced Clinical Neuropsychologist at Hakkini, bringing over 25 years of expertise in assessing and treating a wide range of neurocognitive and psychological conditions. With a strong foundation in clinical psychology and neuropsychology, Dr. Machado provides comprehensive evaluations and tailored interventions for individuals of all ages. Holding a Master of Science in Clinical Neuropsychology and a PhD in Cognitive and Language Sciences and Neurosciences from the Catholic University of Lisbon, Dr. Machado is committed to evidence-based practice and continuous professional development. Fluent in Portuguese, English, Italian and Spanish, he is a Certified Clinical Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Specialist from Maastricht University. Dr. Machado's extensive clinical experience includes roles at MS Help UK, CHPL (Central General Hospital of Psychiatry Lisbon) and Neuroclinic Portugal. He is also a Dubai Health Authority (DHA) licensed Clinical Neuropsychologist and holds certifications and memberships from prestigious organizations, including the International Neuropsychology Society (INS), the British Psychological Society (BPS) and the Portuguese Order of Psychologists (OPP). In his role at Hakkini, Dr. Machado leverages his extensive experience and qualifications to provide specialized neuropsychological care, focusing on cognitive assessments, emotional support and neurocognitive rehabilitation. Dr. Machado utilizes a variety of therapeutic approaches, including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT), Mindfulness-Based Therapy (MBT) and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), in addition to his expertise in neurodegenerative diseases, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum assessments and more.

Nabil Al Rantisi

Co-Founder

Nabil Ismail Al Rantisi is a seasoned executive leader with over 22 years of experience across diverse sectors including financial services, food and beverage, automotive and mental health. A Harvard alumnus, Nabil has successfully managed and led businesses across the MENA region, with a strong track record of growth, innovation and leadership. In his role at Hakkini, the pioneering mental health platform, Nabil is focused on addressing the growing demand for mental health support in the Middle East. Under his leadership Hakkini is committed to improving the mental health landscape by leveraging technology and providing accessible and effective solutions. Prior to Hakkini, Nabil demonstrated his ability to build and grow successful ventures, notably founding Pickl, a leading UAE burger chain and BonBird, a premium chicken restaurant. Beyond his entrepreneurial endeavours, Nabil’s career spans various prestigious leadership roles, such as Managing Director at Daman Investments and MENACORP, where he led strategic market initiatives and drove substantial revenue growth. His broad skill set in strategic planning, business development and team leadership has made him a respected figure across industries. Nabil has served as a board member of Al Eqbal Investment Company and the Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs Club. He was also the President of the Harvard Club in the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Lejo Johnny

Leidar MENA

Tel: +971 4 817 0394 | Cell: +971 50 453 7023 | Email: lejo.johnny@leidar.com