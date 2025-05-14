UAE: Transformative solutions, breakthrough technologies, pioneering concepts shaping the future of the satellite sector, and a racing stimulation were at the forefront of SATExpo Middle East 2025, the newly launched regional event for the space and satellite industry.

Taking place from 13 – 15 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the premier edition of the exhibition is anticipated to attract over 8,000 visitors, including key stakeholders from telecommunications authorities, network operators, defence and military leadership, and leaders from the oil, gas and mining sectors, all seeking to explore next-gen satellite technologies to strengthen their industries.

French satellite leader Eutelsat electrified this year’s SATExpo by hosting a pulse-pounding iRacing Live competition in collaboration with eCLUTCH, the Middle East’s fastest-growing eSports content platform. Transforming the exhibition into a high-speed virtual racetrack, the event saw attendees battle in real-time on professional racing simulators, showcasing the explosive potential of satellite-powered eSports.

There were winners off the racetrack as exhibitors Agility Beyond Space (ABC), a global satellite operator and SpaceBridge, a leading provider of satellite network equipment solutions, announced a strategic collaboration to improve managed data services across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This collaboration will combine ABS’s satellite expertise with SpaceBridge’s cutting-edge network technology to deliver next-generation connectivity solutions—including high-performance broadband and secure internet trunking—to enterprises, governments, mobile operators, and critical infrastructure sectors.

SATExpo Middle East was borne out of a growth sector within long-running B2B broadcast and media event, CABSAT. The co-located events celebrated their 1st and 31st edition respectively and SATExpo welcomed long-running CABSAT exhibitors to a new event dedicated to their sector, the satellite and space economy.

Mustafa Murad, CEO at Gulfsat Communications, said: “We proudly showcase our cutting-edge services at SATExpo 2025, where we will exhibit secure, flexible and reliable satellite Video & DATA solutions tailored for large enterprises and government entities. Going in line with the fast-geopolitical dynamics in the MENA region, Gulfsat offers a unique, protected, anti-jamming, broadcast DTH service on all its bouquets active on the 7/8 West orbital position. Attendees will also be able to explore our fully scalable, end-to-end IoT connectivity solutions, designed to empower smart operations across diverse sectors.”

Driving forward discussion and collaboration within the industry, SATExpo Middle East Summit 2025 has convened international leaders in satellite and space for the two days of high-level dialogues and collaborative innovations.

The event’s inaugural day ignited dynamic discussions on the seismic shifts transforming the space economy, featuring insights from industry titans like Axiom Space (USA), Es’hailsat (Qatar), FADA (UAE), S4 GmbH (Germany), and Astroscale (Japan). Sessions explored critical frontiers—from the private sector’s expanding role in space commercialization to the revolution of compact, AI-powered satellites and their pivotal role in building smarter, safer cities. Visionary keynotes captivated audiences, including Prof. Dr. Klaus Schilling’s breakthrough perspectives on Earth observation and interplanetary missions.

The event’s second day was filled with transformative content, spotlighting AI’s revolutionary role in satellite data, the critical push for localised space technologies, and the meteoric rise of women shaping the cosmos. Industry pioneers like Rivada Space Networks (UK), OrbitWorks (UAE), Kuwait Maps CIS, SpaceData Inc. (Japan), and Saudi Arabia’s NeoSpace Group ignited debates on next-generation innovation—from machine learning-powered Earth observation to sovereign space capabilities.

The day wrapped up with Prof. Sherif Sedky, CEO of Egypt’s Space Agency and UN COPUOS Chair, giving a fireside chat where he unveiled bold strategies for empowering SMEs through space agencies while dismantling barriers to create an inclusive, globally collaborative space economy—proving the Middle East is writing the playbook for 21st-century space leadership.

While Prof. Sedky charted the socioeconomic future of space exploration, Aya Iwamoto of Astroscale brought the discussion back to its physical foundation - the urgent need to preserve Earth's orbital environment. As regional leaders reimagine space's potential, global innovators like Astroscale are tackling the practical challenges that could make or break humanity's cosmic ambitions.

Aya Iwamoto, Vice President, Strategy and Policy at Astroscale, said: “In today’s rapidly evolving space sector, ensuring the long-term sustainability of Earth’s orbit has become one of the key priorities. At Astroscale, we are developing cutting-edge technologies for space debris removal. Our latest mission, which has successfully completed proximity operations and debris inspections, increases the opportunities to mitigate challenges posed by surging space debris. We aim to innovate solutions that can shape a safer, more responsible approach to space operations globally and preserve orbital access for future generations.”

The show, which will run until May 15, 2024, organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), also introduced a range of new product announcements. These included:

Space Norway’s THOR 8 – Next-gen multi-mission connectivity orbit delivering enhanced capacity and global coverage

– Next-gen multi-mission connectivity orbit delivering enhanced capacity and global coverage Shenzhen Elebao Technology’s GX1 Streamer – High-performance media streaming device co-developed with Realtek

– High-performance media streaming device co-developed with Realtek Coxsat Technology’s Ku-band LEO TDD SATCOM Terminal – Optimised for 500–1200 km satellite operations

– Optimised for 500–1200 km satellite operations AI Dial Tone Trading’s Upgraded Starlink Connectivity – Enhanced satellite internet service

– Enhanced satellite internet service Northtelecom LLC’s NT Global Hybrid Connectivity – Revolutionary GEO/LEO/L-Band/5G integrated solution

– Revolutionary GEO/LEO/L-Band/5G integrated solution Lyrasense GmbH’s LYRASENSE Platform – No-code AI agent for geospatial intelligence (satellite/aerial/IoT data fusion)

SATExpo Middle East concludes on Thursday, 15 May. More information is available here: https://satexpome.com/

-ends-

About SATExpo:

A meticulously crafted exhibition to boost investment, forge global partnerships, and drive the exchange of innovative satellite technologies, thereby energising the growth and dynamism of the space economy in burgeoning markets.

Colocated with CABSAT, this event harnesses synergies between satellite communication, satellite services, broadcast, and digital media industries, offering a comprehensive platform for cross-sector collaboration in space technology innovation. In addition to highlighting the most important aspects of the space economy, the exhibition also features a buyers’ programme; an innovation capsule for start-ups; a carefully curated conference; a summit discussing regulation and investment, as well as a strategic networking forum.

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC):

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

Building on this legacy, DWTC’s second flagship venue, the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), stands as a premier destination for prominent national and international mega events. Strategically aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, DEC’s recently announced AED 10 billion expansion is integral to Expo City Dubai’s vision of becoming a global business hub for exhibitions and events.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Tel: +971 4 4562888

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com