Dubai, UAE – Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network) www.tripaffiliates.com marked a significant milestone in its Middle East & Africa (MEA) expansion strategy at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, held from 28 April to 1 May in Dubai.

The tech solutions network for travel agents, wholesalers and hotels appointed key General Sales Office (GSO) agents to represent TA Network in the MEA region—a strategic step toward deeper market penetration and localized support for partners.

ATM 2025 enabled TA Network to reconnect with global hotel partners, destination management companies (DMCs), and key industry stakeholders, reinforcing collaborative efforts to enhance direct contracting and seamless travel tech solutions. The event also facilitated discussions with potential partners eager to integrate TA Network’s innovative B2B travel technology, streamlining direct bookings and operational efficiencies.

David Lai, TA Network’s Regional Director of Ecosystem & Client Acquisition, shared his insights:

“ATM 2025 was the perfect stage to engage with the Middle East’s vibrant travel sector. Over four dynamic days, we connected with travel agents, tour operators, and industry leaders, exploring how our solutions can empower their businesses and elevate traveller experiences. The region’s appetite for innovation is immense, and the partnerships forged here will redefine travel curation in MEA. To those we met—thank you. To those we missed—let’s connect!”

He added: “The event served as a powerful platform to strengthen existing partnerships, forge new alliances, and solidify TA Network’s presence in the region’s rapidly evolving travel landscape.”

About Trip Affiliates Network

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, Trip Affiliates Network provides FIT/group inbound and outbound turnkey solutions as well as direct supplier connectivity services for travel agents, wholesalers, and hotels. Their high-end platforms include integrated booking systems for flights, hotels, activities, and transfers, as well as dynamic packaging and digital payment solutions.